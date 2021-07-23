IN-PERSON EVENTS
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab-and-go meals.
Brock's Boutique event — 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 7. Lots of free clothing for kids, adults and other household items, everything is free, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. Donations and volunteers are needed to help hang up clothes and straighten area. Please call Debbie Boltz at 402-490-7569 if you want to volunteer, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Celebration of 30 years of service with Pastor Scott Porath at Imannuel Church (Eagle) — 9 a.m. Aug 1. Worship service, guest speaker is Pastor Michael Schotte of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Preston, Kansas, luncheon following service, 1009 G St., Eagle.
Christian Business Men's Connection Golf Classic — 10 a.m. July 26. Schedule of events: 10 a.m. check-in, warm-up, silent auction bids open; 11 a.m. lunch and guest speaker Rod Handley, "Character that Counts"; 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. To sponsor, donate or volunteer, please contact Larry Middendorf at 402-540-1093 or Lmiddendorf@cbmc.com. Register: eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-lincoln-cbmc-golf-classic-registration-141721997309.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Depression support group at St. Mark's — 7-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays) through Sept. 2. Open to anyone on a come-as-you-can basis. Meet in the Fellowship Hall, free to attend, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org/calendar.
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 24; also 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. July 29. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. See complete list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
Family Ministry Picnic with St. Paul United Methodist Church — 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 28. Celebrate the end of the summer program at Holmes Lake, 70th and Normal Boulevard. Kids, youth, parents and staff are invited for food, yard games, canoeing, paddleboarding and prayer. Life preservers must be worn by everyone using a canoe or paddle board out on the lake. Tickets, $5: saintpaul.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/866832.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anybody in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
Foster Care Closet of Nebraska: donations needed at First Lutheran Church — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays–Thursdays through July 31. Items and monetary donations are needed for the Hunger and Clothing Team at First Lutheran Church. Families with foster kids can shop at the closet to fulfill their needs. New items are accepted; please do not donate used items. Look for the display in the Gathering Area to leave your donations, 1551 S. 70th St. For a complete list of accepted items: flclincoln.org/news/donate-items-for-the-foster-care-closet.
"FP Presents" at The Mill at Telegraph: Dr. Jim Keck and Rev. Juan Carlos — 6:30 p.m. July 25. Help welcome the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas to Lincoln. Live music, Emily Bass and the Near Miracle; grilled items and beverages available for purchase, The Mill, Telegraph District, 330 S. 21st St.
God's Garden at First-Plymouth Church — 9:30 a.m.-noon Sundays through Sept. 26. Please donate your own produce, plants and flowers from your gardens or stop by and purchase plants or produce, benefiting sustainable living ministry, in the courtyard, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St.
Grief Support group at St. Mark's Church — 1-2:30 p.m. July 17-Sept. 18. Room 802, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Jewish Women's tea and coffee with Temple Pals group — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Bring your own items to eat and share conversation with other women friends. Email mariacadw@gmail.com to get the Zoom link. Southstreettemple.org.
July Imagination Station: "From Warm to Swarm" for kids at Saint Paul United Methodist Church — 9-11:30 a.m. July 24-28. Designed for kids ages 4-11. Each week, kids can enjoy hands-on science experiments, crafts, stories, scriptures, snacks and games in the church gym. $5 to attend, must register at saintpaul.churchcenter.com/registrations/events, 1144 M St.
Kayak event at Holmes Lake with First Presbyterian — 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 6. Holmes Lake, 70th Street and Normal Blvd. Make your reservation: Lincolnpaddlecompany.com/holmes-lake-rentals.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting schedule: July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov 23, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church.
"Rise Stronger" Women's Faith event — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 21. The event will empower women to live victoriously in body, mind and spirit, in the calling given to them by God. Speakers will include Sarah Krause and Carmen Schwab, also live music with VOTA, $59, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. Risestrongergroup.com/equip-the-called-checkout.
Quilt Auction fundraiser at Carol Joy Holling Camp (Ashland) — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 31. Bid on and purchase quilts handcrafted by individuals, congregations and groups from Nebraska, which will be auctioned to fund summer camp scholarships, 27416 Ranch Road, Ashland. More details: Cjhcenter.org/quilt-auction.
Serve 'n Splash for youth at St. Mark's Church — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays. All youth are invited to start the day with a Bible study and snack. Then the group will go out into the community to complete a service project. Return back to the church to eat lunch and play water games. Breakfast and lunch will be $5. If you need financial assistance, ask Pastor Jay. Youth can join in, growing in faith and learning what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus serving others, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. More information: Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Swim party at Star City Shores: First-Plymouth Church — 10:30 a.m.-noon, July 24. Star City Shores, free event, sponsored by First-Plymouth Church, 4375 S. 33rd Court. Firstplymouth.org.
True Strength with REFIT fitness class at Faith Bible Church — 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Fridays); also 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Fitness class that combines positive music with movements for the body, soul and spirit. True Strength brings together various fitness levels, shapes, sizes and ages in a shared aerobic experience. Come dance, share in a short devotion and build community as we encourage and strengthen our hands in the Lord. Meet in Fellowship Hall, 6201 S. 84th St. More details: email Elisabeth at truestrengthwithrefit@gmail.com or call 402-484-6020.
Women’s Welcome Back Gathering "Come to the Beach" at Sheridan Lutheran Church — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4. Public is invited to gather with Sheridan women for supper and a speaker, Sue McLain, of Yesterday’s Lady. Sue will share her expertise about beachwear through the decades. Learn how the bathing suit reflects the era in more ways than style. A meal will be catered by Chef au Chef. Wear your beach attire if you desire. Bring your friends and family. Registration deadline is July 31. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/events/event-registration.
Youth Garage Sale at St. Mark's Church — Aug. 19-21. All proceeds will support St. Mark’s Youth Ministry, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. More information: Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the Zoom address to join the study.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Spiritually Fluid, Multifaith and More at First-Plymouth Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. Tuesdays, July 13-Aug. 3. Enjoy a four-week book discussion online with Duane R. Bidwell, author of "When One Religion Isn't Enough: The Lives of Spiritually Fluid People." Please purchase a book prior to the first class to participate. Register: Email addie@firstplymouth.org.
Trivia night with First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. Aug. 15. Each month play as an individual, family or team, prizes given. Each round has seven themed questions. You will need a computer, phone or tablet. You can join a Zoom link or call in on your phone. To register for Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09; password: 510203. To join by phone: 1-312-626-6799; meeting ID: 836 2523 9901; passcode: 510203. More details: fpclincoln.org/event/trivia-night.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Virtual Organ tour at First Presbyterian — Take a virtual tour of the First Presbyterian organ. Look inside to get an up-close look at the inner workings of the instrument. Narration by Charles Ore and video production by Sam Malan. View anytime: youtube.com/watch?v=JqsYO6BaN2Q.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Aldersgate Church — 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship in-person; livestream available. 8320 S. St. Aldersgatelinc.org.
Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services are also available online, 4400 N. First St. Calvarylincoln.online.church. Mycalvary.org/services.
Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane (Yankee Hill), "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — (Sundays) One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
Christ United Methodist Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service is beginning, in the sanctuary, must RSVP to attend, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org. RSVP: rsvp.church/r/ZGLeP87U.
Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Clay Lein leads the worship services, 6001 A St. Holytrinitylincoln.com.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
CrossBridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Place. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Elevate Church — 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship service (Sundays). Children's Church is available only during the 11 a.m. service, 8251 Pioneers Blvd. Elevatelincoln.com.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open (Sundays), enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins, masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Covenant Church — 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, introducing Pastor John Leonard Harris and wife Charlene, 6024 L St. Kingdomoutreach.webs.com.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
First Lutheran Church in person and online — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Must register at Flclincoln.org for any service you want to attend, 1551 S. 70th St.
First-Plymouth — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. (Sundays). In-person service limited to 150 people, must register for services. Masks and social distancing. Online services 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 2000 D St. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship and Communion services in the Great Hall and online; 10 a.m. worship service in-person in the Sanctuary and watch on Facebook online, masks required, 840 S. 17th St. Firstpresbyterian.org. Instructions for Zoom online Communion services: go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: call anytime 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service. 7:15 p.m. (Wednesdays), online evening prayer service, scripture and reflection, facebook.com/fpclincoln. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed.
Friedens Lutheran — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) English services; 1-2:30 p.m. (Sundays) Karen language services; 5-7:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays) Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style service in the parking lot. Bring your own Communion elements or use pre-packaged elements available, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Horizons Community Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays); 10:45 a.m. services beginning May 2, 45-minute service, including live music and teaching, kids are always welcome to worship with their families, must wear a mask, 3 years and up. Kids can join in Discovery Zone or Fusion for kids at the same time of the regular worship service. Must register online for all services, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Register: Horizons.church/experience.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mercy City Church — 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). Services include live music and teaching. Must register for worship on your Mercy City phone app or rsvp.church/r/1uLDpO1l. City Kids ministry is available for all ages, must register: mercycity.church/city-kids. Mercycity.church.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — 10:30 a.m. worship (Sundays), 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Sheridan Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), wear a mask, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestreamed. Southviewbaptist.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship offered, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Online worship available at: Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m. in person; 9 a.m. in person and livestream; 11 a.m. in person and parking lot (Sundays). Register for all service options at: rsvp.church/r/iG6aFLHZ, 5901 NW 1st St. Spiritofhopelincoln.org.
Saints Simon and Jude Eastern Orthodox Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays). English-speaking, open-minded, in the canonical tradition of Eastern Orthodoxy, 450 E St. SaintsSimonandJude.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), limited to 20 people. Must register to attend at: stlukelincoln.org/worship-registration, 1621 Superior St. Livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship in-person or watch the livestream service, via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people, please call ahead to register for worship service at 402-476-6887, leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.; Also worship virtually at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music; 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week worship for all ages, Pastor Patrick Messer, music by Will Hutchinson and prayer. Firstplymouth.org/live or Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) and 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) are livestreamed: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed service at Stmarks.org and Facebook Live.
* St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. stmarks-episcopal.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Online worship and archives available for viewing. Saintpaulumc.org.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — Worship virtually any time at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos; Also 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday. The support group will read and discuss “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope” by Mary Beth Chapman, a book that focuses on moving through grief with faith. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online every other Thursday. The support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.