"Rise Stronger" Women's Faith event — 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 21. The event will empower women to live victoriously in body, mind and spirit, in the calling given to them by God. Speakers will include Sarah Krause and Carmen Schwab, also live music with VOTA, $59, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. Risestrongergroup.com/equip-the-called-checkout .

Serve 'n Splash for youth at St. Mark's Church — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays. All youth are invited to start the day with a Bible study and snack. Then the group will go out into the community to complete a service project. Return back to the church to eat lunch and play water games. Breakfast and lunch will be $5. If you need financial assistance, ask Pastor Jay. Youth can join in, growing in faith and learning what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus serving others, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. More information: Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.