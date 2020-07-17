RELIGION NOTES: July 18-26

EVENTS AT CHURCHES
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) interactive Bible study "Grace" by Max Lucato, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Downtown McKinley bells ringing concert: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through July 31. Public is invited to 11th and M streets for a drive-in style concert with performers ringing the McKinley bells from the church. Stay in your cars or bring chairs to the sidewalk, 1144 M St. Bell ringers will be Rogene Silletto, July 22; and Steve Hennings, July 29.
Farmers' Market at F Street Neighborhood Church — 4:30-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Items for purchase include arts and crafts, locally grown fruits, vegetables, food and more, 1302 F St.
Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service. On Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Drive-in style worship service from the back door, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall; first-come, first-served. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.
Livestream events
New Kids Blog: Lincoln Berean Church — Offers materials that will help empower your kids and family to engage in spiritual discipleship during your time at home. Each week there are new videos for both preschool and elementary kids. Lincolnberean.org/church-life/kids.
CATHOLIC PARISHES
The following parishes are open for worship services. All parishes currently practice social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Open for live mass: Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreaming: Go to Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community, 931 Saunders Ave. Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Please put your phone on mute to respect others. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreaming of sermon, featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion, 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org. YouTube videos available to view.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Weekend masses are in Vietnamese. Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services, Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — Services are temporarily being held remotely. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — Southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
* St. Patrick's Church — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) Mass, live on facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays) coffee hour fellowship; 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln; 11 a.m. Sunday school; 7 p.m. (Thursdays) Vespers. Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Prerecorded services at Westminsterlincoln.org, click on worship, choose the YouTube options.
TABITHA ONLINE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Growing through grief: general loss — 3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 6. Six-week support group.
* Caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 20. Eight-week support group.
* Online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday, ongoing discussion about books that inspire and help you cope with life’s changes, call ahead for the meeting schedule.
