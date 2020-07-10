RELIGION NOTES: July 11-18

EVENTS AT CHURCHES
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, please contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), interactive Bible study "Grace" by Max Lucato, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Building dedication at Grace Lutheran Church (Walton) — July 12, 10 a.m. worship service. After the service there will be a dedication of the new entryway, pastor's office, classrooms, handicap lift and fellowship hall. Services are also livestreamed via Facebook, search Grace Lutheran Walton. Location: 11640 A St., Walton.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Downtown McKinley bells ringing concert: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through July 31. Public is invited to 11th and M streets for a drive-in style concert with performers ringing the McKinley bells from the church. Stay in your cars or bring chairs to the sidewalk, 1144 M St. Schedule of bell ringers is as follows: Bob Snider, July 15; Rogene Silletto, July 22; Steve Hennings, July 29.
Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service. On Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Drive-in style worship service from the back door, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — Through July 14. Go on an interactive adventure with Moses and his friends, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. For a sneak peek: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall; first-come, first-served. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.
VIRTUAL CONCERT
Virtual Hymn Festival: First-Plymouth Choir, Tom Trenney and Ariel Merivil — 6 p.m. July 12. "Will you come and follow me?" Free, virtual concert. To view, go to Abendmusik.org.
CATHOLIC PARISHES
The following parishes are open for worship services. All parishes currently practice social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Open for live mass: Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreaming: Go to Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and YouTube for services.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community, 931 Saunders Ave. Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Please put your phone on mute to respect others. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreaming of sermon, featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion, 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org. YouTube videos available to view.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Weekend masses are in Vietnamese. Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services, Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — Services are temporarily being held remotely. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — Southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
* St. Patrick's Church — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, live on facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays) coffee hour fellowship; 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln; 11 a.m. Sunday school; 7 p.m. (Thursdays) Vespers. Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Prerecorded services at Westminsterlincoln.org, click on worship, choose the YouTube options.
TABITHA ONLINE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Growing through grief: loss of a spouse — noon-1:30 p.m. Final meeting July 16.
* Growing through grief: general loss — 3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays. July 16-Aug. 6. Six-week support group.
* Caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, July 16-Aug. 20. Eight-week support group.
* Online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. beginning July 16. Meets every other Thursday. Ongoing discussion about books that inspire and help you cope with life’s changes.
