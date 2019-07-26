Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, July 6. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all proceeds go to flood victims. Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring your Bible. Study ends with a prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive gathering with music, conversation and lesson led by the Rev. Evan Coleman, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Contemplative Conversations group— 1:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Group members will tell stories to each other using the Diane Millis, PhD model for narrative circles, sharing, listening, learning and silence, at Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
F3 Potluck Food, Faith and Fellowship — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Free potluck dinner, participants are asked to bring a dish to share, Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. FPCLincoln.org.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Path Made Clear" book by Oprah Winfrey, join anytime, book is available for purchase, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
GriefShare support group — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays) through Aug. 8, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Room 522. Sheridanlutheran.org/griefshare or 402-423-4769.
Hickman Hay Days: Presbyterian Church rummage sale and lunch — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Rummage and bake sale; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Lunch, 300 East 3rd St., Hickman.
Knit and Crochet group — 12:30-2 p.m. July 30. Learn to crochet or knit with a great group, no experience required, teachers available to help you learn, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. July 30. Enjoy a light breakfast and study Hebrews 2:11. First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Mozart's Requiem: Community singalong — 7-9 p.m. July 31. Come sing along with professional soloists Becky Lowe (soprano), Janet Campbell (alto) and Kyle Sandall (bass), Tom Trenney (conductor and organist), free, donations accepted, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org or 402-476-7565.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays), Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Prayer and bag lunch — 11:45 a.m. (Wednesdays). Thirty minutes silent prayer, bring your lunch, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Tuesday evening round table — 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Volunteers read a small passage, silent reflection and period between readings, everyone welcome, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. Aug. 1. Join St. Mark's United Methodist Church men's group for fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: Call Keith, 402-770-6496.
Workshops, classes, forums, retreats
Book series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. viewing video "In Pursuit of Paul: the Apostle," 6:45 p.m. discussion following, Healing service and Holy Eucharist after discussion, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.