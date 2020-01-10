RELIGION NOTES: Jan. 11-19

Potluck and game night: South Street Temple — 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Bring a dish to share, 2061 S. 20th St. Southstreettemple.org or 402-435-8004.

South Street Temple fundraiser for F Street Community Center — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.

Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Jan. 15. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.

Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Jan. 15. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. new workshop "Gratefulness" led by Margaret Rickers, Licensed Massage Therapist, certified healing touch practitioner and Reiki Master, $5 (pay at the door); infant, toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.

