RELIGION NOTES: Jan. 11-19

Events
Abendmusik: American Spiritual Ensemble: First-Plymouth Church — 3 p.m. Jan. 19. Free concert performing African-American spirituals, honoring Martin Luther King, donations accepted, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org
Arts for the Soul: Sofia Rei — 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Sofia performs jazz, classical, pop and electronic music, $20, First-Presbyterian Church. Tickets: fpclincoln.org/music/arts-for-the-soul-16-17/2019-2020-3rd-event
Book video series — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 1. Free clothing and a free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Can We Sing the Darkness to Light: Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir and Southwest High School — 3 p.m. Jan. 12. The music carries a message of universal hope. Free concert, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Claiming Your Space at the Fire: storytelling series, 3 sessions — 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 11, 18 and 25. Workshop is $57, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: krista@firstplyouth.or or call 402-476-7565.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Relaxed, interactive, spiritual gathering with music, a lesson and discussion. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Compline service: First-Plymouth — 7 p.m. Jan. 12. Ancient worship for the modern soul, light a candle, chanting, free and open to the public, 2000 D St.
F3 Potluck: Food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Lincoln Lutheran Choir spring concert season rehearsal and retreat — 2-5 p.m. Jan. 26. New and returning members are invited, Julia Marble, artistic director and conductor, program theme is the earth and rebirth, Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One" book by S. S. Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays). Coffee, conversation and Christian growth, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: Jan. 3, 17 and 31) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Potluck and game night: South Street Temple — 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Bring a dish to share, 2061 S. 20th St. Southstreettemple.org or 402-435-8004.
South Street Temple fundraiser for F Street Community Center — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Jan. 15. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Jan. 15. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. new workshop "Gratefulness" led by Margaret Rickers, Licensed Massage Therapist, certified healing touch practitioner and Reiki Master, $5 (pay at the door); infant, toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.