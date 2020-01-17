RELIGION NOTES: Jan. 18-26

Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.

Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: Jan. 3, 17 and 31) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.

Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.

Potluck and game night: South Street Temple — 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Bring a dish to share, 2061 S. 20th St. Southstreettemple.org or 402-435-8004.

South Street Temple fundraiser for F Street Community Center — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.