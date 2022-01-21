RELIGION NOTES Jan. 21-Feb. 5: 2nd Anniversary Birthday Bash with 98.9 & 107.9 TiM FM at City Impact Church, 7-11 p.m. Jan. 22; "Something for Everyone" Nebraska Brass concert at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church livestreamed, 3 p.m. Jan. 23.

Living the Questions class: "Taking the Bible Seriously" via Zoom — 7 p.m. (Mondays). The next class is Jan. 24. People know that at its core, Christianity has something good to offer the human race. At the same time, many have a sense that they are alone in being a “thinking” Christian. Enjoy a safe environment to ask questions. Zoom link and sign-up: fpclincoln.org/groups/ltqgroup.

Trivia night with First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. Next trivia is Feb. 20. Each third Sunday, play as an individual, family or team, prizes given. Each round has seven themed questions. You will need a computer, phone or tablet. You can join a Zoom link or call in on your phone. To register for Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09; password: 510203. To join by phone: 1-312-626-6799; meeting ID: 836 2523 9901; passcode: 510203. More details: fpclincoln.org/event/trivia-night.

Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Revs. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.