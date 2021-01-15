RELIGION NOTES Jan. 16-31

IN-PERSON EVENTS
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab and go meals.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Feb. 6. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son, outdoor event, plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Contemplate Lincoln "Care packages for the quarantined" — Pastor Adam and his friends at J-Tech Construction are delivering seven days of groceries to people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus and can’t go out of their homes to get groceries. Anyone in need can sign up for the grocery package, and those who want to make a monetary donation can do so on the Contemplate website. A request form must be completed. Request form: shorturl.at/boBM6 or Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-219-1109.
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 16; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. The store is stocked with incoming donations from community supporters. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church (new location) — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
"Nunsense" at TADA Theater in-person and livestream — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m Sundays. Feb. 5-21. Enjoy a heavenly production about the comedic antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken; tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call the box office at 402-438-8232.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration Worship Service at Mount Zion Baptist Church — 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Annual Community Worship Service and celebration, including youth presentations and musical selections, 3301 S. 56th St.
LIVESTREAMED CONCERTS, CLASSES AND EVENTS
"A House United: How the Church Can Save the World" online event at First Plymouth Church — 7-8 p.m. Jan. 19. Enjoy a discussion with Allen Hilton, speaker, teacher, writer and leader who helps people connect and understand one another across lines of political and racial differences. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org for the Zoom link.
Abendmusik fundraiser "Lift every voice and sing" online concert for the Malone Center — 4 p.m. Jan. 17. Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, featuring performers Ariel Merivil, Dr. Marques Garrett, Marques Higgins and Justin Payne singing spirituals and Black Gospel tunes by African-American composers, sponsored by the Ruth Marie Amen Memorial Fund, free concert, donations accepted. Abendmusik.org.
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase a code to have a private concert serenade via YouTube or have a DVD delivered. Also choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts delivered contact-free to your doorstep. Send the Abendmusik singing valentine and gifts to family, friends, co-workers or yourself. Tom Trenney and friends will serenade you or them with love songs from the Great American Songbook. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
"Arts for the Soul" Yumi Kurosawa free virtual concert — 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Enjoy an award-winning Koto star performance, including classical Japanese compositions. Yumi will also demonstrate how the Koto is played. Fpclincoln.org or call 402-477-6037.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the zoom address to join the study.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: Pediatric Cancer Action Network (PCAN) fundraiser online event — benefiting families in Lincoln and surrounding areas who have kids diagnosed with pediatric cancer. Donate anytime online at pcanaction.org or mail your donation to PCAN, P.O. Box 22992, Lincoln, Ne. 68542.
Grandparenting class at Sheridan Lutheran Church via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Strengthen your family and pass on your faith with this video-based study, giving grandparents a biblical foundation for investing spiritually in your grandchildren. To register, call the church office at 402-423-4769 to get the Zoom link.
L.O.V.E. (Living One's Values Everyday) at First Presbyterian Church — 7 p.m. Jan. 18-Feb. 1 (Mondays). Led by Bill Michener, training is in four parts, helping you live a more meaningful Christian life. Lessons will guide you to live your life through Christian love and teach you how to create more meaningful relationships through a restorative approach dealing with conflict. Register: eventbrite.com/e/love-living-ones-values-everyday-through-restorative-practices-tickets-135576636369.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Trivia night at First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Everybody is welcome to join in on the fun. All you need is a computer, phone or tablet. Then just click on the Zoom Meeting link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09. To join by phone, call 1-312- 626- 799; meeting ID: 836 2523 9901; passcode: 510203. More details: Fpclincoln.org.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
SAVE THE DATE
"Arts for the Soul" Hannah Huston concert — 7:30 p.m. Feb 18, 2021. Featuring new music by Huston, presented in partnership with the Lied Center for Performing Arts. More information to be announced.
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
SEEKING TALENT FOR ONLINE SHOW
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your acting, comedy, dancing, drawing, hula-hooping, singing, storytelling or some other unique talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Christ Lincoln — (Sundays), 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane, "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services on Sundays. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
Crossbridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), outside worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Road. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open, enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins (Sundays), masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
Friedens Lutheran — (Sundays), 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. English services; 1-2:30 p.m. Karen Language services; (Saturdays and Sundays), 5-7:30 p.m. Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), drive-in style service in the parking lot, bring your own Communion elements or there are pre-packaged elements available if you wish to use them, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — (Sundays) 10:30 a.m. worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Indoor, in-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestream. Southviewbaptist.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Worship in the parking lot, 1621 Superior St.; 10:30 a.m. livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people. Please call ahead to let the church know you are attending worship service at 402-476-6887; leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in the sanctuary; noon, Sudanese worship services. You also can access services at any time online; click on YouTube sermons under the worship tab. Westminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live, Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: Tuesdays of each week, call 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* Southwood Lutheran Church — Online worship only, visit the website to enjoy sermons and other resources. Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed service at Stmarks.org and Facebook Live.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater leads worship services live: Trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday beginning Jan. 21. This eight-week support group is dedicated for those who are caring for a spouse, parent or other loved one with a serious illness. Each week there will be a different topic. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon. Jan 26. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday. The support group will read and discuss, “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope,” by Mary Beth Chapman, a book that focuses on moving through grief with faith. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Growing Through Grief Support Group — 3 p.m. Meets online Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 19. This six-week support group is dedicated for those who recently lost a loved one. Share your story with others who are going through a common experience, get helpful tips to successfully move through the grieving process. More information: Abby Henre at 402-486-8546.
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online every other Thursday, beginning Jan. 21. The support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion; a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.