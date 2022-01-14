RELIGION NOTES Jan. 15-30: “Legacy: Cathedral Classics and the African American Spiritual” at First-Plymouth Church; Living Questions class: "Taking the Bible Seriously" via Zoom at First Presbyterian; Faith to Forest Tree Sabbath Worship at Westminster Presbyterian Church; Friday Night Live at South Street Temple.

Faith to Forest Tree Sabbath Worship at Westminster Presbyterian Church — 9:30 am. Jan. 23. Worshippers can find the chancel decorated as a small forest, and the service will feature scripture, hymns, meditations and a children’s chat focused on the special role that trees play in creation. According to Pastor Chris Peters, “There are at least 290 scriptures referencing trees, but we won’t read them all that Sunday.” Masks and social distancing are encouraged for in-person worship, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Also livestreamed: youtube.com/user/WestminsterLincoln/videos.

First choir rehearsal at Lincoln Lutheran — 3-5 p.m. Jan. 16. The choir meets weekly, Jon Marquez is the new choir director, leading up to a May 1 concert, all are welcome to join the choir, free event, 23rd and Washington streets.

FoodNet at Seward United Methodist Church — 5-6 p.m. (Thursdays). Offering free produce, boxed and canned items. Anyone in need can drive through the parking lot and pick up boxes of food, please stay in your car, 1400 N. Fifth St., Seward.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anyone in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.