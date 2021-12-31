RELIGION NOTES Jan. 1-14: "Amahl and the Three Kings" at Church of The Holy Trinity, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2; Faith to Forest climate series via Zoom at First-Plymouth; New book clubs and grief clubs at Tabitha; Living Questions class: "Taking the Bible Seriously" via Zoom at First Presbyterian.

Faith to Forest climate series via Zoom — The series celebrates the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, including celebrations of every aspect of tree education, worship, tree-plantings, volunteer opportunities and more. Series schedule: Jan. 6, spiritual look at trees and your moral responsibilities, speakers are former Lincoln pastors Jacob Buchholz and Jen Strickland; Jan. 13, Justin Evertson will discuss an overview of trees and the role they play in our environment, economy and communities; Jan. 20, Sarah Browning, Bob Henrickson and Kaylyn Neverve will go into detail on selecting the right tree, planting and providing establishment care; Jan. 27, City of Lincoln forester Lorri Grueber will introduce Prairie Pruners, a new volunteer opportunity to learn to prune small trees and then use those skills in city parks; Feb. 3, wrap up the series with Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach and State Climatologist Martha Shulski discussing the Faith to Forest community-read book, "The Future We Choose, A Stubborn Optimist’s Guide to Climate Change." Register: Firstplymouth.org/catforest.