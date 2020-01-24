RELIGION NOTES: Jan. 25-Feb. 2

Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: Jan. 3, 17 and 31) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.

Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.

South Street Temple fundraiser for F Street Community Center — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.

Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Jan. 29. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.

Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Jan. 29. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Aht Aht!: Constructing Responses to 21st Century Evangelical Theology, Pastor Brandee Mimitzraiem, Quinn Chapel AME; infant, toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.

