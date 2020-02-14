RELIGION NOTES Feb. 15-23

Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.

Grief Recovery series: First Plymouth — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays), Feb. 20-April 2. $14. Share your pain from the loss of a loved one, 2000 D St. Register: Kirsta@firstplymouth.org

Husband & Father study group — 8:30-10 p.m. Leader Ryan Treat, share with others what it is to be a good husband and father, 4325 Sumner St. ChristLinocln.org or 402-483-7774.

Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.

Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays), St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.