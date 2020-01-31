RELIGION NOTES Feb. 1-9

Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One" book by S. S. Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Organ Showcase — 3 p.m. Sunday. $20 (door), Nicole Keller, organist, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St. 402-474-1505.

Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.

Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays), St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.

Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Feb. 11. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.

Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.