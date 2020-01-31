RELIGION NOTES Feb. 1-9

Events
Book video series — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 1. Free clothing, free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Relaxed, interactive, spiritual gathering with music, a lesson and discussion. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Ecumenical Legislative Briefing Day anniversary — 8 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Feb. 8. $20 (pre-register); $25 (door), nine workshops, Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Register: nelegisbrief.org.
Gustavus Choir concert — 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Enjoy traditional and contemporary sacred vocal performances, free, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
F3 Potluck: Food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One" book by S. S. Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Organ Showcase — 3 p.m. Sunday. $20 (door), Nicole Keller, organist, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St. 402-474-1505.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays), St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Feb. 11. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
South Street Temple fundraiser for F Street Community Center — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Feb. 5. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Feb. 5. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. "How the Romans Understood Christianity," speaker Dr. Dan Clanton, Ph.D., associate professor from Doane, toddler and infant care, programs for K-5 during the series, Mayflower Hall, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.