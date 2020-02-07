RELIGION NOTES Feb. 9-16

EVENTS
Ancient music and meditation: Compline service — 7-7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Compline means worship for the modern soul, no words are spoken, light a candle as a personal act of prayer, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org
Book video series — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. March 7. Free clothing, free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Relaxed, interactive, spiritual gathering with music, a lesson and discussion. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Ecumenical Legislative Briefing Day anniversary — 8 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Feb. 8. $20 (preregister), $25 (door), nine workshops, Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Register: nelegisbrief.org.
F3 Potluck: Food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Her voice matters worship — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Led by women clergy of First Plymouth, designed to inspire all ages, First Plymouth, 2000 D. St.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays), St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Feb. 11. Group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Nebraska Brass: An Invitation to the Dance — 3 p.m. Performing selections representing 500 years of dancing; $12 (adults), $10 (seniors), free (students and kids), 701 N. Sixth St., St. John Lutheran Church, Beatrice, Artsincorporated.org.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Tu B'Shevat Seder and dinner — 6 p.m. Feb. 9. RSVP: call Peter at 402-435-8004 or email office@southstreettemple.org, Social Hall, South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St. Southstreettemple.org.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Feb. 12. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Wednesday night live family events — 4:45-6:15 p.m. Feb. 12. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. "How the Romans Understood Christianity," speaker Dr. Dan Clanton, Ph.D., toddler and infant care, programs for K-5 during the series, Mayflower Hall, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: 402-476-7565.