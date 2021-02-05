RELIGION NOTES Feb. 6-14. Brock's Boutique: Clothing for kids and adults; "Bad Girls of the Bible" book study: First Presbyterian; Grandparenting class: Sheridan Lutheran

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Contemplate Lincoln "Care packages for the quarantined" — Pastor Adam and his friends at J-Tech Construction are delivering seven days of groceries to people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus and can’t go out of their homes to get groceries. Anyone in need can sign up for the grocery package, and those who want to make a monetary donation can do so on the Contemplate website. A request form must be completed. Request form: shorturl.at/boBM6 or Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-219-1109.