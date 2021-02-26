RELIGION NOTES Feb. 27-March 7 Lenten services and programs, "Bad Girls of the Bible" coffee & muffin online study, Climate Change series at First-Plymouth

* Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. This eight-week support group is dedicated for those who are caring for a spouse, parent or other loved one with a serious illness. Each week there will be a different topic. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon Feb. 23, March 9 and 23. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday. The support group will read and discuss, “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope,” by Mary Beth Chapman, a book that focuses on moving through grief with faith. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

* Growing Through Grief Support Group — 3 p.m. Meets online Tuesdays, started Jan. 19. This six-week support group is dedicated for those who recently lost a loved one. Share your story with others who are going through a common experience, get helpful tips to successfully move through the grieving process. More information: Abby Henre at 402-486-8546.