RELIGION NOTES Feb. 12-21

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Abendmusik presents "My Funny Valentine": tickets on sale — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase tickets including an online viewing, home delivery of a gourmet meal, flowers and treats on Valentine's Day. Tickets: abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Holy Trinity Arts Festival: Nebraska artists needed — Artwork submissions are due Feb. 28 for the May 14 festival. Seeking all Nebraska artists to submit artwork, including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, fiber, ceramics, jewelry, glass, leather, metal, wood, sculpture and mixed media, to apply and participate in the event. Nebraska artists must apply by submitting their thumb drive of artwork, an application and $25 jury fee (cash or check). Artwork submissions must include 10 images on a thumb drive and a list of the artwork titles. Mail your application, cash or check, and thumb drive to Attn: Director of Holy Trinity Arts Festival, Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510. More information: Holytrinityartsfestival.com.

CONCERTS

Abendmusik Youth Masterworks Festival: "Mozart's Requiem" — Feb. 28, 6:45 p.m. Pre-concert talk: 7:30 p.m. Concert with 300 high-school students performing together for Abenmusik's 50th Anniversary, free, must get ticket by calling 402-472-4747, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2607.

Nebraska Wesleyan choir to perform at First-Plymouth Church during both worship services — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 13. Enjoy a performance with the Nebraska Wesleyan choir, Tom Trenney, director, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Adult Bible Studies at First Lutheran Church in-person and Zoom — 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays; 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays. The Tuesday group is studying the Gospel of Luke and the Wednesday group is studying the book of Proverbs. Join anytime, 1551 S. 70th St. More information: pastorerin@flclincoln.org.

ATLAS Trivia Night and Silent Auction fundraiser at Trinity Lutheran Church — 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18. $15 advance; $20 at the door, benefiting one-on-one mentoring, 724 S. 12th St. More information: Atlaslincoln.org.

AWANA at Faith Bible Church — 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Designed for 3rd-5th graders. Through lessons, games, music and Bible verse memorization, AWANA aims to reach boys and girls with the gospel of Christ, 6201 S. 84th St. More information: Faithbiblelincoln.org/events.

Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.

Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.

Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab-and-go meals.

Book Discussion: First Presbyterian Church group at the Eatery — 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23. “Surprised by Scripture: Engaging Contemporary Issues” by N.T. Wright. Each week group members will share in fellowship, order food and discuss the current book, 2548 S. 48th St. Register: fpclincoln.org/event/short-stories.

Brock's Boutique event — 8 a.m.-noon, March 5. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults, everything is free, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. Please call Boltz at 402-430-7569 if you want to donate items or volunteer, or just show up with your donations, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.

Choir rehearsal at Lincoln Lutheran — 3-5 p.m. Feb. 13. The choir meets weekly with new choir director Jon Marquez leading up to a May 1 concert. All are welcome to join the choir, free event, 23rd and Washington streets.

Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Compline Service: quiet and contemplative worship at First-Plymouth Church — 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Compline, known as the "ancient worship for the modern soul." The public and members are invited to gather, sit and worship quietly, to restore your soul and offer inner peace, 2000 D St. More information: Firstplymouth.org.

Depression support group at St. Mark's — 7-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays). Open to anyone on a come-as-you-can basis. Meet in the lower Fellowship Hall, free to attend, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org/calendar.

FoodNet at Seward United Methodist Church — 5-6 p.m. (Thursdays). Offering free produce, boxed and canned items. Anyone in need can drive through the parking lot and pick up boxes of food, please stay in your car, 1400 N. Fifth St., Seward.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anyone in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Friday Night Live at South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. Fridays. Kabbalat Shabbat service, including monthly live music from the Star City Kochavim Temple Band. The band will accompany the regular service with a Klezmer Eastern European Jewish sound. The music and prayers flow from one to the next, connected together with traditional stories and lessons, making the Shabbat service a lively sermon in song, 2061 S. 20th St. More information: Southstreettemple.org.

Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St., UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.

Grief Support Group at St. Mark's Church — 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. This is a safe place to share with others who are experiencing similar issues, feelings and to learn the tools for effectively navigating the grief process. All are welcome, Vermeer Education Center, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Next meeting Feb. 22, then March 8 and March 22; April 12 and April 26; May 10 and May 24; June 14 and June 28; July 12 and 26. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church and meets at Rector’s Hall, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: contact Kathy at 402-423-3810 or kneugeb@gmail.com.

Meals for those in need at First Baptist Church — Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays. Anyone in need is welcome to get a grab-and-go sack lunch. Please enter the church at K Street, 1340 K St.

“Postcards from Lincoln: History of Lincoln Speaker Series” — 7-8 p.m. Feb. 21, “Lincoln’s Parking Lots and What They Displaced," speaker Jim McKee; March 7, “The Poet, the Publisher and the Talk Show Host: John G. Neihardt, Virginia Faulkner and Dick Cavett," speaker Ron Hull; March 21, “Saint Paul and the Churches of Lincoln," speakers Ed Zimmer and Jim McKee, Saint Paul United Methodist Church sanctuary, 1144 M St.

Spiritual Gifts class — 9:15 a.m. Sundays at First Baptist Church, 1340 K St. More information: 402-477-4198 or Fbclincoln.org.

True Strength with REFIT fitness class at Faith Bible Church — 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Fridays); also 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Fitness class that combines positive music with movements for the body, soul and spirit. True Strength brings together various fitness levels, shapes, sizes and ages. You are invited to dance, share in devotion and build relationships, strengthening yourself and your body with the Lord, Fellowship Hall, 6201 S. 84th St. More details: email Elisabeth at truestrengthwithrefit@gmail.com or call 402-484-6020.

SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS

Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the Zoom address to join the study.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church, online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.

Living the Questions class: "Taking the Bible Seriously" via Zoom — 7 p.m. (Mondays), Feb. 21 and 28. People know that Christianity has something good to offer the human race. At the same time, many people have a sense that they are alone as a "thinking" Christian. Enjoy a safe environment to ask your questions. Zoom link and sign-up: fpclincoln.org/groups/ltqgroup.

Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.

Trivia night with First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. Next trivia is Feb. 20. Each third Sunday, play as an individual, family or team, prizes given. Each round has seven themed questions. You will need a computer, phone or tablet. You can join a Zoom link or call in on your phone. To register for Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09; password: 510203. To join by phone: 1-312-626-6799; meeting ID: 836 2523 9901; passcode: 510203. More details: fpclincoln.org/event/trivia-night.

Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Revs. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.

Wednesday Night Live Family Night at First-Plymouth — 5 p.m. (Wednesdays) through April 27. EZ Meals by Chef au Chef. Individually packed to-go meals, freewill donations accepted; 5:30 p.m. Kids and youth choir rehearsal and confirmation for 8th grade; 6 p.m. Mid-week groups including: First-Plymouth Littles, birth-age 5; First-Plymouth Kids Studio, grades K-5; middle school, grades 6-8; and high school, grades 9-12. Adult program this week is "Justice 101" with the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, Pilgrim Hall; 7:15 p.m. Adult Choir rehearsal, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES

Aldersgate Church — 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship in-person; livestream available. 8320 S. St. Aldersgatelinc.org.

Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services are also available online, 4400 N. First St. Calvarylincoln.online.church. Mycalvary.org/services.

Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane (Yankee Hill), "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.

Christ Place Church — (Sundays) One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.

Christ United Methodist Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service is beginning, in the sanctuary, must RSVP to attend, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org. RSVP: rsvp.church/r/ZGLeP87U.

Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Clay Lein leads the worship services, 6001 A St. Holytrinitylincoln.com.

College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.

CrossBridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Place. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.

Elevate Church — 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship service (Sundays). Children's Church is available only during the 11 a.m. service, 8251 Pioneers Blvd. Elevatelincoln.com.

Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.

Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.

First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open (Sundays), enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins, masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.

First Evangelical Covenant Church — 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, introducing Pastor John Leonard Harris and wife Charlene, 6024 L St. Kingdomoutreach.webs.com.

First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.

First Lutheran Church in person and online — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Must register at Flclincoln.org for any service you want to attend, 1551 S. 70th St.

First-Plymouth — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. (Sundays). In-person service limited to 150 people, must register for services. Masks and social distancing. Online services 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 2000 D St. Register: Firstplymouth.org.

First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship and Communion services in the Great Hall and online; 10 a.m. worship service in-person in the Sanctuary and watch on Facebook online, masks required, 840 S. 17th St. Firstpresbyterian.org. Instructions for Zoom online Communion services: go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: call anytime 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service. 7:15 p.m. (Wednesdays), online evening prayer service, scripture and reflection, facebook.com/fpclincoln. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed.

Friedens Lutheran — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) English services; 1-2:30 p.m. (Sundays) Karen language services; 5-7:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays) Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.

Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style service in the parking lot. Bring your own Communion elements or use pre-packaged elements available, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.

Horizons Community Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays); 10:45 a.m. services beginning May 2, 45-minute service, including live music and teaching, kids are always welcome to worship with their families, must wear a mask, 3 years and up. Kids can join in Discovery Zone or Fusion for kids at the same time of the regular worship service. Must register online for all services, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Register: Horizons.church/experience.

Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.

Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.

Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.

Mercy City Church — 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). Services include live music and teaching. Must register for worship on your Mercy City phone app or rsvp.church/r/1uLDpO1l. City Kids ministry is available for all ages, must register: mercycity.church/city-kids. Mercycity.church.

Mount Zion Baptist Church — 10:30 a.m. worship (Sundays), 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.

Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.

Sheridan Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), wear a mask, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.

Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestreamed. Southviewbaptist.org.

Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship offered, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Online worship available at: Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.

Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m. in person; 9 a.m. in person and livestream; 11 a.m. in person and parking lot (Sundays). Register for all service options at: rsvp.church/r/iG6aFLHZ, 5901 NW 1st St. Spiritofhopelincoln.org.

Saints Simon and Jude Eastern Orthodox Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays). English-speaking, open-minded, in the canonical tradition of Eastern Orthodoxy, 450 E St. SaintsSimonandJude.org.

St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), limited to 20 people. Must register to attend at: stlukelincoln.org/worship-registration, 1621 Superior St. Livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.

St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 5 p.m. (Saturdays) in-person service, Bliss Chapel; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person services in the sanctuary, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Livestream services are available. Stmarks.org/live-stream.

Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship in-person or watch the livestream service, via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.

Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people, please call ahead to register for worship service at 402-476-6887, leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.; Also worship virtually at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos. Westiminsterlincoln.org.

IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES

All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.

* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.

* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.

* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.

* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.

* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.

* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.

* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.

* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.

LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES

* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.

* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.

* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.

* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.

* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.

* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.

* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.

* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.

* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.

* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.

* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.

* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music; 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week worship for all ages, Pastor Patrick Messer, music by Will Hutchinson and prayer. Firstplymouth.org/live or Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.

* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.

* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.

* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.

* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.

* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.

* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.

* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.

* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.

* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.

* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.

* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.

* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.

* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.

* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.

* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.

* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) and 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) are livestreamed: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.

* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.

* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.

* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.

* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.

* St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. stmarks-episcopal.org.

* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Online worship and archives available for viewing. Saintpaulumc.org.

* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.

Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — Worship virtually any time at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos; Also 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Westiminsterlincoln.org.

TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8992.

* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday. The next meeting is Feb. 23. The support group will read and discuss “Thanks for the Dance: Transforming Grief into Gratitude” by Fred Abrams. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

* Hope Book Club — 10 a.m. (Thursdays), the next meeting is Feb. 17. This club will start the year reading “Bearing the Unbearable: Love, Loss and the Heartbreaking Path of Grief” by Joan Cacciator. Participation is free, register online at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402.486.8506.

Online Fundraiser

PCAN fundraiser for kids diagnosed with cancer at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — Previously a pancake fundraiser, this year the PCAN fundraising event is going online to benefit and raise awareness and funds for supporting local families who have a child diagnosed with cancer. The event will be online because COVID-19 continues to be a concern, and the children whose health is compromised from cancer need to be protected. Please donate at pcanaction.org or mail donations to: PCAN, P.O. Box 22992, Lincoln, NE 68542.

