RELIGION NOTES (Feb. 22-March 1)

Ancient music and meditation: Compline service — 7-7:30 p.m. March 8. Compline means worship for the modern soul, no words are spoken, light a candle as a personal act of prayer, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.or
Ash Wednesday services and events
Ash Wednesday services: Christ Lincoln — 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. First day of lent, Sanctuary, Sumner Campus, 4325 Sumner St.; 5:30 p.m. Family Service, Sumner Campus; 6:30 p.m. Family Service, Yankee Hill, 6700 Chatsworth Lane; 7 p.m. Family Service, Sumner Campus, ChristLincoln.org.
Ash Wednesday services: First-Plymouth — noon-1 p.m. Prayer room; also 6:30 p.m. Sanctuary, Feb. 26, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Ash Wednesday service and F3 Potluck: First Presbyterian — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26. Bring a dish to share; 7 p.m. Feb. 26, Service placing ashes on worshipers as a sign of confession. 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org.
Ash Wednesday service: Frieden's Lutheran — 7 p.m. Feb. 26.; Also 7 p.m. (Wednesdays) during Lent, attend mid-week worship, Friedens.org.
Ash Wednesday: Sheridan Lutheran — noon, 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Feb. 26, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
Coffeehouse Church: Unity Lincoln — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Spiritual, interactive gathering with music, a lesson and discussion, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Feb. 26. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Wednesday night live family events — 4:45-6:15 p.m. Feb. 26. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:30 p.m. service; toddler and infant care, programs for K-5 during the series, Mayflower Hall, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: 402-476-7565.
Events
Abendmusik Youth Master Works Festival — 7 p.m. Feb. 24. Conductor Marques Garrett leads more than 200 high school musicians in Dan Forrest’s Jubilate Deo, First Plymouth, 2000 D St.
All-you-can-eat Pancake Feed: Order of Eastern Star 320 — 8-11 a.m. Feb. 22. Adults, $6; kids 10 and under, $3; kids 2 and under, free. Menu is pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, juice, coffee and milk, 4641 Cooper Ave. More details: Martha Cabieles, 402-601-5201.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion and Holy Eucharist to follow, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Eucharist services and Pancake Feed: St. Mark's on the Campus — 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23, Instructed Eucharist services, Rev. Joe Lenow; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pancake Feed, free, donations accepted, 1309 R St.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. March 7. Free clothing, free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Flyleaf Book Club: First Presbyterian — 9 a.m. Feb. 21. OLLI sponsored club, meet in the library, free, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Grief Recovery series: First Plymouth — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays), Feb. 27-April 2. $14. Share your pain from the loss of a loved one, 2000 D St. Register: Kirsta@firstplymouth.org
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays), St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Feb. 25. Group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads a philosophy and religion class, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Movie night: South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22. View two movies featuring UHF comedy and Top Secret, Social Hall, South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St. Southstreettemple.org. More details: 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Soul Food Festival: First-Plymouth — 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23, $11, menu is chicken, ham, greens, sweet potatoes and more. Tickets at the door, proceeds benefit Quin Chapel, Mayflower Hall, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Thankful Thursday men's group: St. Mark's United Methodist — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays), fellowship, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.