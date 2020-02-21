RELIGION NOTES (Feb. 22-March 1)

Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion and Holy Eucharist to follow, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.

Eucharist services and Pancake Feed: St. Mark's on the Campus — 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23, Instructed Eucharist services, Rev. Joe Lenow; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pancake Feed, free, donations accepted, 1309 R St.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. March 7. Free clothing, free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.

Flyleaf Book Club: First Presbyterian — 9 a.m. Feb. 21. OLLI sponsored club, meet in the library, free, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org

Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.