RELIGION NOTES Feb. 29-March 8

Events
Ancient music and meditation Compline service: First-Plymouth — 7-7:30 p.m. March 8. No words are spoken, light a candle as a personal act of prayer, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Barnabas free meal, worship and shopping: Sheridan Lutheran Church activity — March 5, 5:40-6 p.m. worship service; 6-7 p.m. free dinner; 6-8 p.m. shop in Barnabas store, need ID to enter, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion and Holy Eucharist to follow, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. March 7. Free clothing, free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Clark Potter on viola and Christopher Marks, organist: A Leap of Faith — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29. Featuring "Larghetto Religioso" by Oskar Wermann and "Sonata da Chiesa" by Daniel Pinkham, free, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. events.unl.edu.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Grief Recovery series: First Plymouth — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays), through-April 2. $14. Share your pain from the loss of a loved one, 2000 D St. Register: Kirsta@firstplymouth.org
Men's breakfast and Bible — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
You have free articles remaining.
Men's fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays), St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. March 10. Praying for the return of our prodigal children to the church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Nebraska Brass "Invitation to the Dance": Our Saviour's Lutheran Church — 3 p.m. March 1. Music representing over 500 years of dancing, $15 (adults); $12 (students and kids), 1200 S. 40th St. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Thankful Thursday men's group: St. Mark's United Methodist — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays), fellowship, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran .org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Free pizza dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:15 p.m. Lenten worship with music; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Easter and Lent crafts for adults and kids, infant and toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Wednesday night fellowship dinner & speaker: First Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. March 4. $5, dinner, speaker is David Olsen, Forest Health Specialist, 430 S. 16th St.
Register
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. March 17. Speaker Elaine James on "Major Mind Overload," $10; group is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.