RELIGION NOTES Feb. 29-March 8

Events

Ancient music and meditation Compline service: First-Plymouth — 7-7:30 p.m. March 8. No words are spoken, light a candle as a personal act of prayer, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

Barnabas free meal, worship and shopping: Sheridan Lutheran Church activity — March 5, 5:40-6 p.m. worship service; 6-7 p.m. free dinner; 6-8 p.m. shop in Barnabas store, need ID to enter, 931 Saunders Ave.

Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion and Holy Eucharist to follow, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. March 7. Free clothing, free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.

Clark Potter on viola and Christopher Marks, organist: A Leap of Faith — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29. Featuring "Larghetto Religioso" by Oskar Wermann and "Sonata da Chiesa" by Daniel Pinkham, free, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. events.unl.edu.