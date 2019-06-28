Events
Abendmusik: Red, White and Brass concert — 4-5:30 p.m. June 30. Featuring The Plymouth Brass, $20 (adults); $15 (seniors); $10 (students), First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page or 402-476-9933.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, July 6. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all proceeds go to flood victims. Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring your Bible. Study ends with a prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive gathering with music, conversation and lesson led by the Rev. Evan Coleman, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Path Made Clear" book by Oprah Winfrey, join anytime, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
GriefShare support group — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays) through Aug. 8 (no meeting July 4), Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Room 522. Sheridanlutheran.org/griefshare or 402-423-4769.
Knit and Crochet group — 12:30-2 p.m. July 2. Learn to crochet and/or knit with a great group, no experience required, teachers available to help you learn, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays) Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays) Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Prayer and bag lunch — 11:45 a.m. (Wednesdays). Thirty minutes silent prayer, bring your lunch, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Restorative noon prayer sit — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Monday-Fridays). Silent prayer, brief reading and sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Tuesday evening round table — 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Volunteers read a small passage, silent reflection and period between readings, everyone welcome, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. July 11. Join St. Mark's United Methodist Church men's group for fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: call Keith, 402-770-6496.
Workshops, classes, forums, retreats
Book series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. viewing video "In Pursuit of Paul: the Apostle," 6:45 p.m. discussion following, Healing service and Holy Eucharist after discussion, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays), Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln Church, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.