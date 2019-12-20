RELIGION NOTES: Dec. 21-29

Christmas Eve services for the homebound — 7 p.m. Dec. 24. "Festival of Lessons and Carols" conducted by KFOR 1240 AM and live on First Plymouth's Facebook page; midnight, Fox 42 will broadcast the "Festival of Lessons and Carols" service in Lincoln and Omaha.

Christmas Eve candlelight service and 300th anniversary celebration of Isaac Watt's hymn 'Joy to the World': First Presbyterian — 9 p.m. Dec. 24. Join in on a traditional service celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, and celebrating the hymn "Joy to the World," the 98th Psalm, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org.

Christmas Eve services: Sheridan Lutheran — 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Worship with interpretation for the deaf; 4 p.m. Family worship with communion; 5:30 p.m. Family worship with communion; 7:30 p.m. Candlelight worship with communion; 11 p.m. Candlelight worship with communion, 6955 Old Cheney Road. 402-423-4769.

Christmas Eve candlelight service: Unity Lincoln — 5-6 p.m. Dec. 24. Participate in the Twelve Powers candlelight ritual, as well as lighting individual candles with blessings for the year, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.