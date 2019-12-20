RELIGION NOTES: Dec. 21-29

Events
Christmas Worship Services and Events — Plan ahead to participate in a service
Christmas Eve services: First Plymouth — 11 a.m. Dec. 24. Geared toward families with kids (infants, toddlers and preschoolers); 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Chapel service with classic lessons and carols, in the Mayflower Hall; 3 p.m. Beautiful Christmas pageant, kids of all ages and families welcome; 5 p.m. Joyful service led by Dr. Jim Keck, spirited music led by the youth chorale; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Festival of lessons and Carol service, Plymouth Brass, Plymouth Choir, Lied Organ, sermon led by Dr. Jim Keck; 11 p.m. Peaceful candlelight, Holy Communion, reflection, song, prayer and hand bells, 2000 D St. 402-476-7565.
Christmas Festival service: First Plymouth East (Kloefkorn Elementary) — 9:30 a.m. Dec. 22. Enjoy the service about the Christmas spirit, sing Christmas carols, enjoy Christmas cookies and hot cider after the service, 6601 Glassridge Drive. 402-476-7565.
Christmas Eve services: St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 3 p.m. Dec. 24. Geared toward young families with kids; 5 p.m. Traditional service with St. Mark's choir Praise Unlimited; 7 p.m. Service with communion, Pastor Kara Hillhouse will lead, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Christmas Eve services for the homebound — 7 p.m. Dec. 24. "Festival of Lessons and Carols" conducted by KFOR 1240 AM and live on First Plymouth's Facebook page; midnight, Fox 42 will broadcast the "Festival of Lessons and Carols" service in Lincoln and Omaha.
Christmas Eve candlelight service and 300th anniversary celebration of Isaac Watt's hymn 'Joy to the World': First Presbyterian — 9 p.m. Dec. 24. Join in on a traditional service celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, and celebrating the hymn "Joy to the World," the 98th Psalm, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org.
Christmas Eve services: Sheridan Lutheran — 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Worship with interpretation for the deaf; 4 p.m. Family worship with communion; 5:30 p.m. Family worship with communion; 7:30 p.m. Candlelight worship with communion; 11 p.m. Candlelight worship with communion, 6955 Old Cheney Road. 402-423-4769.
Christmas Eve candlelight service: Unity Lincoln — 5-6 p.m. Dec. 24. Participate in the Twelve Powers candlelight ritual, as well as lighting individual candles with blessings for the year, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Christmas Eve service: Vine Congregational Church of Christ — 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The theme of the service is the Birth of Jesus, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Vineucc.org.
Christmas Eve service: Friedens Lutheran — 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Traditional service with communion, 540 D St. 402-476-3888.
Hanukkah Celebration
Erev Shabbat service: South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27. Enjoy the service and the Star City Kochavim performance of your favorite Hanukkah songs. Latkes and treats will be available after the service in the social hall.
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One," by Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays). Coffee, conversation and Christian growth, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the Church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
South Street Temple F Street Community Center fundraiser — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.
Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Buy gifts for the holidays at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Loving Kindness meditation workshop with Margaret Rickers, licensed massage therapist and reiki master, faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.