RELIGION NOTES: Dec. 7-15

Events

300th anniversary celebration of Isaac Watt's hymn Joy to the World: Loving joy — (Sundays) 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Each week the service theme is a verse from the 98th Psalm, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St.

Advent service at First Plymouth: meditation and ancient music — 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Compline means ancient worship for the modern soul, no words are spoken, light a candle as a personal act of prayer, 2000 D St.

Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Jan. 4. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all are welcome, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.