RELIGION NOTES: Dec. 7-15

Events
300th anniversary celebration of Isaac Watt's hymn Joy to the World: Loving joy — (Sundays) 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Each week the service theme is a verse from the 98th Psalm, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St.
Advent service at First Plymouth: meditation and ancient music — 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Compline means ancient worship for the modern soul, no words are spoken, light a candle as a personal act of prayer, 2000 D St.
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Jan. 4. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all are welcome, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Celebrate Christmas concert — 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Eight Christmas carol sing-a-longs, featuring child and adult choirs, Lincoln Lutheran High School brass ensemble, string quartet and orchestra, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St. Free event.
F3 Potluck dinner: food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One," by Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
German Christmas Service: Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church — 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Spoken word in English and German, Christmas songs in English and German, refreshments following service, 540 D St.
Living Nativity: Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13. Walk up to the Nativity set or drive by, monetary donations for the Food Bank accepted, but not required, 40th and Old Cheney Road.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays). Coffee, conversation and Christian growth, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Dec. 10. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the Church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
South Street Temple F Street Community Center fundraiser — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.
Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Items for purchase at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Dec. 11. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Loving Kindness meditation workshop with Margaret Rickers, licensed massage therapist and reiki master, faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Worship & Wisdom Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Dec. 11. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:15-7:30 p.m. The war on Christmas and peace of Christmas; also programs and classes for kids and adults, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.