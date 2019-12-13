RELIGION NOTES: Dec. 14-29

Christmas Worship Services and Events — Plan ahead to participate in a service

Christmas Eve services: First Plymouth — Dec. 24. Geared toward families with kids (infants, toddlers and preschoolers);1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Chapel service with classic lessons and carols, in the Mayflower Hall; 3 p.m. Beautiful Christmas pageant, kids of all ages and families welcome; 5 p.m. Joyful service led by Dr.Jim Keck, spirited music led by the youth chorale; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Festival of lessons and Carol service, Plymouth Brass, Plymouth Choir, Lied Organ, sermon led by Dr. Jim Keck; 11 p.m. Peaceful candlelight, Holy Communion, reflection, song, prayer and hand bells, 2000 D St. 402-476-1565.

Christmas Eve services: St. Mark's United Methodist Church — Dec. 24. 3 p.m. Geared toward young families with kids; 5 p.m. Traditional service with St. Mark's choir Praise Unlimited; 7 p.m. Service with communion, Pastor Kara Hillhouse will lead, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.

Christmas Eve services for the homebound — 7 p.m. Dec. 24. "Festival of Lessons and Carols" conducted by KFOR 1240 AM and live on First Plymouth's Facebook page; midnight, Fox 42 will broadcast the "Festival of Lessons and Carols" service in Lincoln and Omaha.

Christmas Eve candlelighting service: Unity Lincoln — 5-6 p.m. Dec. 24. Participate in the Twelve Powers candlelighting ritual, as well as lighting individual candles with blessings for the year, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

