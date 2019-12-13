RELIGION NOTES: Dec. 14-29

Events
300th anniversary celebration of Isaac Watt's hymn Joy to the World: Loving joy — (Sundays) 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Each week the service theme is a verse from the 98th Psalm, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St.
All Church Christmas Celebration: First Plymouth Church — 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Free pizza dinner, carols and crafts, decorate Christmas cookies, listen to the children's choir, hot cocoa bar, attend discussion of the Christmas story led by Jim Keck in Calvert Parlor, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Lincoln Community Concert Band: A Celebration of Carols — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Free admission to the concert, Kimball Recital Hall, UNL Campus, 1113 R St.
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One," by Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays). Coffee, conversation and Christian growth, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the Church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
South Street Temple F Street Community Center fundraiser — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.
Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Buy gifts for the holidays at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Dec. 18. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Loving Kindness meditation workshop with Margaret Rickers, licensed massage therapist and reiki master, faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Winter Solstice ceremony — 7-8 p.m. Dec. 21. Service including sacred readings, guided imagery, gentle movement and music, facilitator Darla Weisbeck; music provided by the Rev. Evan Coleman, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 48th St.
Christmas Worship Services and Events — Plan ahead to participate in a service
Christmas Eve services: First Plymouth — Dec. 24. Geared toward families with kids (infants, toddlers and preschoolers);1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Chapel service with classic lessons and carols, in the Mayflower Hall; 3 p.m. Beautiful Christmas pageant, kids of all ages and families welcome; 5 p.m. Joyful service led by Dr.Jim Keck, spirited music led by the youth chorale; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Festival of lessons and Carol service, Plymouth Brass, Plymouth Choir, Lied Organ, sermon led by Dr. Jim Keck; 11 p.m. Peaceful candlelight, Holy Communion, reflection, song, prayer and hand bells, 2000 D St. 402-476-1565.
Christmas Eve services: St. Mark's United Methodist Church — Dec. 24. 3 p.m. Geared toward young families with kids; 5 p.m. Traditional service with St. Mark's choir Praise Unlimited; 7 p.m. Service with communion, Pastor Kara Hillhouse will lead, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Christmas Eve services for the homebound — 7 p.m. Dec. 24. "Festival of Lessons and Carols" conducted by KFOR 1240 AM and live on First Plymouth's Facebook page; midnight, Fox 42 will broadcast the "Festival of Lessons and Carols" service in Lincoln and Omaha.
Christmas Eve candlelighting service: Unity Lincoln — 5-6 p.m. Dec. 24. Participate in the Twelve Powers candlelighting ritual, as well as lighting individual candles with blessings for the year, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.