RELIGION NOTES Dec. 4-12: A look ahead at upcoming Christmas events.

Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meeting schedule: Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church and meets at Rector’s Hall, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: contact Kathy at 402-423-3810 or kneugeb@gmail.com.

Racial Healing class at First-Plymouth Church — 6-7 p.m. Dec. 8: How to Become a Racial Ally and Co-conspirator. Class provides you with the space to reflect, heal and learn about personal actions you can take now and throughout a lifetime to erase racism. Instructors are Dr. Leah Rediger, director of Religious and Spiritual Life, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Doane University; and Luis Sotelo, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Doane University. Free event, Pilgrim Hall, 2000 D St.