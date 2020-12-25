RELIGION NOTES Dec.26-Jan. 9

IN-PERSON EVENTS AT CHURCHES
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Jan. 2. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son, outdoor event, plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Contemplate Lincoln "Care packages for the quarantined" — Pastor Adam and his friends at J-Tech Construction are delivering seven days of groceries to people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus and can’t go out of their homes to get groceries. Anyone in need can sign up for the grocery package, and those who want to make a monetary donation can do so on the Contemplate website. A request form must be completed. Request form: shorturl.at/boBM6 or Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-219-1109.
Drive-in Christmas concert at Eastridge Presbyterian Church — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 27. Thirty-minute concerts every hour, limited to 75 people in parking lot, featuring Brian Lew, Brent Shaw and Kylie Meter, free-will donation of food items benefiting the Eastridge food pantry, 1135 Eastridge Drive. Register for a time slot: Signupgenius.com/go/10c054bafac2ca3fc1-organ.
Donations needed at Barabas Community store — 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 29. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. The store is stocked with incoming donations from community supporters. See a list of acceptable items on the website: Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
FoodNet SouthPointe Christian Church (new location) — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
SAVE THE DATE
"Arts for the Soul" Hannah Huston concert — 7:30 p.m. Feb 18, 2021. Featuring new music by Hannah, presented in partnership with Lied Center for Performing Arts. More information to be announced.
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
LIVESTREAMED HOLIDAY EVENTS
Advent Film festival: "Carols of Resistance" via Zoom at First Presbyterian — 6:30-7 p.m. Dec. 23 and 30 (Wednesdays). Each week you are invited to watch a movie on your own time; a group discussion will be held on Zoom. Check out the movie trailers on the website. More details and Zoom link: Fpclincoln.org/movies/.
Heritage League Women's Club Holiday of Trees — Dec. 26-30. View beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your own home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Last Blast with the Plymouth Brass — 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Free concert, donations accepted, proceeds benefit Abendmusik. Abendmusik.org.
OTHER LIVESTREAMED EVENTS
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the zoom address to join the study.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
South Street Temple Annual meeting via Zoom — 2:30 p.m Dec. 6. us02web.zoom.us/j/4024358004?pwd=Z1d0bHBLbnRQFR5eXZHS2IESE5MUT09; password is Shalom5781.
South Street Temple's "Intoduction to Judaism" — 11:30-1 p.m. (Sundays), Nov. 29, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, 2021. This class will teach you the backgound and meanings of important Jewish festivals, teaching and values. A variety of topics essential to Jewish life will be discussed. Register for Zoom link: Southstreettemple.org.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion lead by Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Christ Lincoln — (Sundays), 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane, "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services on Sundays. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
Crossbridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), outside worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Road. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open, enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins (Sundays), masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
Friedens Lutheran — (Sundays), 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. English services; 1-2:30 p.m. Karen Language services; (Saturdays and Sundays), 5-7:30 p.m. Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), drive-in style service in the parking lot, bring your own Communion elements or there are pre-packaged elements available if you wish to use them, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — (Sundays) 10:30 a.m. worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Indoor, in-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. Livestreamed: Southviewbaptist.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Worship in the parking lot, 1621 Superior St.; 10:30 a.m. livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people. Please call ahead to let the church know you are attending worship service at 402-476-6887; leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in the sanctuary; noon, Sudanese worship services. You also can access services at any time online; click on YouTube sermons under the worship tab. Westminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and mediatation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live, Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: Tuesdays of each week call 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* Southwood Lutheran Church — Online worship only, visit the website to enjoy sermons and other resources. Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Available on Livestream and Facebook Live.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater leads worship services live: Trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 31, Held every other Thursday, providing inspiration and hope, books are read and discussed several chapters at a time. More information: Call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon-1 p.m. Dec. 22. Held every second and fourth Tuesday. More information: please call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402.416.7365.