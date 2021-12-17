RELIGION NOTES Dec. 18-26: Plan ahead for your Christmas concerts, events and worship services.

FoodNet at Seward United Methodist Church — 5-6 p.m. (Thursdays). Offering free produce, boxed and canned items. Anyone in need can drive through the parking lot and pick up boxes of food, please stay in your car, 1400 N. Fifth St., Seward.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anyone in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Friday Night Live at South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. Fridays. Kabbalat Shabbat service, including once a month, live music from the The Star City Kochavim Temple Band. The band will accompany the regular service with a Klezmer Eastern European Jewish sound. The music and prayers flow from one to the next, connected together with stories and lessons from the traditional, making the Shabbat service a lively sermon in song, 2061 S. 20th St. More information: Southstreettemple.org.

Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St., UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.