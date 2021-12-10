RELIGION NOTES Dec.11-20. Abendmusik: "With the Angels, Let us sing" free concert, Dec. 12; Virtual concert and fundraiser for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, Dec. 13. Plan ahead for your Christmas and Advent worship services and events.

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

Christmas Events

Abendmusik: "With the Angels, Let us sing" concert at First-Plymouth Church — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Enjoy Angelic selections from the Plymouth choir, ringers, Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra and scripture celebrating the season. Free concert, public welcome, 2000 D St.

Arts for the Soul: Virtual concert fundraiser for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance online — 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Watch the free concert and make a donation to Presbyterian Disaster Assistance (PDA), providing life-saving assistance for people facing disasters of all types. Video features music of hope and healing, African-American spiritual setting of the 23rd Psalm, variety of soloists from the First Presbyterian Choir and performance by Dr. Charles W. Ore, organist and pianist. View: Fpclincoln.org. More information: 402-477-6037.