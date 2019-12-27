RELIGION NOTES: Dec. 28-Jan. 5

Events

Abendmusik: New Year’s Eve Last Blast concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Featuring the Nebraska Brass and Nathan Laube, organist, $20 (adults); $15 (seniors); $10 (students), doors will open at 6:15 p.m. to purchase tickets at the West entrance, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org or at the door, day of show.

Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 4. Free clothing and a free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.

Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Join a relaxed, interactive, spiritual gathering with music, a lesson and discussion. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.