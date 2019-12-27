RELIGION NOTES: Dec. 28-Jan. 5

Events
Abendmusik: New Year’s Eve Last Blast concert — 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Featuring the Nebraska Brass and Nathan Laube, organist, $20 (adults); $15 (seniors); $10 (students), doors will open at 6:15 p.m. to purchase tickets at the West entrance, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org or at the door, day of show.
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 4. Free clothing and a free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Join a relaxed, interactive, spiritual gathering with music, a lesson and discussion. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Free movie night — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 28. 6 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips, ice cream, arts and crafts following meal; 7 p.m. Movie, bring your own lawn chair or blanket, Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S. 12th St.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One" book by S. S. Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays). Coffee, conversation and Christian growth, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Jan. 14. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the Church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: Jan. 3, 17 and 31) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
South Street Temple F Street Community Center fundraiser — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feed kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.
Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Buy gifts for the holidays at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.