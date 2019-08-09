Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 10. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all proceeds go to flood victims. Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring your Bible. Study ends with a prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Christian Men's cancer support group — 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Men can share concerns, promote hope and get support from group members, Sheridan Lutheran, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive gathering with music, conversation and lesson led by the Rev. Evan Coleman, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
F3 Potluck Food, Faith and Fellowship — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Free potluck dinner. Participants are asked to bring a dish to share, Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. FPCLincoln.org.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays), beginning Aug. 27. "Finding Yourself in Transition," by Robert Brumet, join anytime, book is available for purchase, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Havelock Christian Church Garage Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 15-16; 9 a.m.-noon. Aug. 17, items for purchase, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Kamp Kaleo Rummage Sale: United Church of Christ/Disciple of Christ Church — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 10; Noon-3 p.m. Aug. 11, items for purchase, proceeds benefiting Camp Kaleo in Burwell, 19th and K streets.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Aug. 13. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. Aug. 13. Enjoy a light breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Morning Blend — 8 a.m. Aug. 18. Worship with a coffee shop vibe, coffee, pastries and dive into scriptures, First Plymouth, 2000 D St.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays), Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Prayer and bag lunch — 11:45 a.m. (Wednesdays). Thirty minutes silent prayer, bring your lunch, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Silent prayer group — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Silent prayer period to pause, renew and restore, beginning with a brief reading, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Tuesday evening round table — 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Volunteers read a small passage, silent reflection and period between readings, everyone welcome, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. Aug. 15. Join St. Mark's United Methodist Church men's group for fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: Call Keith, 402-770-6496.
Workshops, classes, forums, retreats
Book series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. viewing video "In Pursuit of Paul: the Apostle," 6:45 p.m. discussion following, Healing service and Holy Eucharist after discussion, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Register
Arc of Lincoln annual membership picnic — 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Save the date for the annual Arc of Lincoln picnic, at Christ United Methodist Church. All current members who renew their membership, and new members who sign up on Aug. 18, will get a free meal at the picnic, $5 (single membership); $20 (family membership), 4539 A St. Register: Advocacypartnership.org or 402-421-8866.
Theatre pipe organ concert, dinner and bus trip — 3 p.m. Aug. 18. The Northeast United Church of Christ will travel to the Rose theater, 20th and Farnam streets, to listen to Brett Valliant, theater organist, and the Sing Sing Swing Band, a tribute band to Glenn Miller. Dinner will be at Spaghetti Works in the Old Market. Bus will leave from Northeast United Church of Christ at 6200 Adams St. at 1 p.m. Aug. 18th. Cost of trip $60. More information and registration: Janet, 402-429-9286; or the church, 402-466-0696.