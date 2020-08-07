RELIGION NOTES Aug 8-16

New Kids Blog: Lincoln Berean Church — Offers materials that empower kids and families to engage in spiritual discipleship at home. Each week there are new videos for both preschool and elementary kids. Lincolnberean.org/church-life/kids .

SAVE THE DATE

19 Bell Tolls for Women's Suffrage Carillon concert: First Plymouth Church — 5:30-6 p.m. Aug. 23. Kathie Johnson will feature selections composed by women, arranged by women or with women who wrote lyrics to hymns such as America the Beautiful and The Battle Hymn of the Republic. The Bourdon bell will toll 19 times in honor of the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, allowing women the right to vote. Please stay in your car, or if you choose to stand outside, social distance and wear a mask, 2000 D St.