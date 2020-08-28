RELIGION NOTES Aug 29-Sept. 6

Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. ( Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall, 510 S. 33rd St. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org .

100 Years in the making: Women leading movements — 7-8 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 10. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, as we explore the history of women's suffrage and the future of the movement. Session one will focus on race, gender, and religion. Session two will ask the question: what does the future hold for women and the vote? Speakers are Dr. Leah Rediger and Suzannah Rogan, Doane University. Register for the Zoom link: addie@firstplymouth.org.