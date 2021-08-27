RELIGION NOTES: Aug. 28-Sep. 5 Events: Annual Praise Fest with live music, food and a bounce house at First Christian Church, Saturday; Canlelight Vigil at First-Plymouth, Sunday; God's Garden at First-Plymouth every Sunday; Garden for the Community "Sharing Table" at St. Luke Church, Sundays

Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meeting schedule: Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church and meets at Rector’s Hall, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: call Kathy at 402-423-3810 or kneugeb@gmail.com .

Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration . More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org .

Serve 'n Splash for youth at St. Mark's Church — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays. All youth are invited to start the day with a Bible study and snack. Then the group will go out into the community to complete a service project. Return back to the church to eat lunch and play water games. Breakfast and lunch will be $5. If you need financial assistance, ask Pastor Jay. Youth can join in, growing in faith and learning what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus serving others, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. More information: Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.