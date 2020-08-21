RELIGION NOTES Aug 22-30

Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. ( Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org .

19 Bell Tolls for Women's Suffrage Carillon concert: First Plymouth Church — 5:30-6 p.m. Aug. 23. Kathie Johnson will feature selections composed by women, arranged by women or with women who wrote lyrics to hymns such as "America the Beautiful" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic." The Bourdon bell will toll 19 times in honor of the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, allowing women the right to vote. Please stay in your car, or if you choose to stand outside, social distance and wear a mask, 2000 D St.