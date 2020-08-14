RELIGION NOTES Aug 15-30

IN-PERSON EVENTS AT CHURCHES
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals.
Benedictine Oblate: informational meeting via zoom — 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Benedictine Oblates are Christian women and men of all faiths who are interested in enriching the Christian way of life, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St. More details: Carol Olson at 402-486-0864 or carol.olson@nebraskabenedictineoblates.org.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) interactive Bible study "Grace" by Max Lucato, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the zoom address to join the study.
Christ Lutheran services (Sundays) — 8 and 11 a.m. traditional service in the Sanctuary with live organ music, 9:30 and 11 a.m. casual service with band music, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 and 10:30 a.m. casual service with band music, 6700 Chatsworth Lane.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Livestreamed: Eclincoln.com.
Farmers' Market at F Street Neighborhood Church — 4:30-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Items for purchase include arts and crafts, locally grown fruits, vegetables, food and more, 1302 F St.
Friedens Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook: search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) drive-in style service, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Outdoor service, bring a lawn chair and masks, 6200 Adams St. Zoom fellowship available, please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696. Northeastucc.com.
Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Southviewbaptist.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Register: southwoodlutheran.org.
LIVESTREAMED EVENTS: concerts and kids blog
19 Bell Tolls for Women's Suffrage Carillon concert: First Plymouth Church — 5:30-6 p.m. Aug. 23. Kathie Johnson will feature selections composed by women, arranged by women or with women who wrote lyrics to hymns such as "America the Beautiful" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic." The Bourdon bell will toll 19 times in honor of the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, allowing women the right to vote. Please stay in your car, or if you choose to stand outside, social distance and wear a mask, 2000 D St.
Abendmusik: "Pieta" by John Muhleisen livestreamed concert — 7 p.m. Aug. 23. "Pieta" illustrates how love and compassion become the human response to tragedy and injustice. It also addresses the sorrow of mothers losing their sons, especially the death of Mary's son Jesus. Featuring Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, the Plymouth Choir and international choir director Anton Armstrong. Benefiting Mourning Hope, Lincoln non-profit program supporting grieving kids, teens and families. View on Abendmusik.org.
Collection of heartsongs: "Still my song shall be..." online book launch concert — 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Tom Trenney will perform and also will be joined by his friends Drew Duncan, Sam Eschliman, Marques Garrett, Melissa Givens, Lindsay Kesselman, Christopher Lees, Ariel Merivil, Clark Potter and Darita Seth; 5:15 p.m. Online Q&A session with the Rev. Trenney, following the concert via Zoom:us02web.zoom.us/j/7621514454. Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.
New Kids Blog: Lincoln Berean Church — Offers materials that empower kids and families to engage in spiritual discipleship at home. Each week there are new videos for both preschool and elementary kids. Lincolnberean.org/church-life/kids.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently practice social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#.Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion, 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services at Stmarks.org, 402-489-8885.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater leads worship services live: Trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln.Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Westminsterlincoln.org,
TABITHA ONLINE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Caregiver Support Group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20.
* End of Life Planning — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
* Grieving Together While Staying Apart — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
* Online Grief Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday, ongoing discussion, books that inspire and help you cope.
