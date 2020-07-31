RELIGION NOTES Aug 1-10

Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), and 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall; first-come, first-served. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.

Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Southviewbaptist.org.

LIVESTREAMED EVENTS: Concert and kids blog

Collection of heartsongs: "Still my song shall be..." online concert — 4-5:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Tom Trenney will perform and also will be joined by his friends Drew Duncan, Sam Eschliman, Marques Garrett, Melissa Givens, Lindsay Kesselman, Christopher Lees, Ariel Merivil, Clark Potter and Darita Seth. Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.

New Kids Blog: Lincoln Berean Church — Offers materials that empower kids and families to engage in spiritual discipleship at home. Each week there are new videos for both preschool and elementary kids. Lincolnberean.org/church-life/kids.

IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES