Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Sept. 7. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all proceeds go to flood victims. Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring your Bible. Study ends with a prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Christian Men's cancer support group — 6:30 p.m. Sept 9. Men can get hope, support and share concerns with members, Sheridan Lutheran, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive music, conversation and lesson, Rev. Evan Coleman, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Finding Yourself in Transition" by Robert Brumet, join anytime, book is available for purchase, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
F3 Potluck dinner: Food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring your favorite dish to share if you want, Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St, 402-477-6037.
Loss of a Spouse event — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Room 522. Sheridanlutheran.org/griefshare.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. Sept. 3. Enjoy a breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays), Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Prayer and bag lunch — 11:45 a.m. (Wednesdays). Thirty minutes silent prayer, bring your lunch, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Silent prayer group — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Silent prayer period to pause, renew and restore, beginning with a brief reading, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Tuesday evening round table — 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Volunteers read a small passage, silent reflection and period between readings, everyone welcome, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. Sept. 5. Join St. Mark's United Methodist Church men's group for fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: Call Keith, 402-770-6496.
Wednesday night live worship series: "Worship and Wisdom" — 5-6 p.m. $6 (dinner) in Pilgrim Hall, Sept. 4; 6:15-7:15 p.m. program with guest speaker Dr. Alba Hansen, "Five myths about Islam," in the Sanctuary. Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Workshops, classes, forums, retreats
Book series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. viewing video "In Pursuit of Paul: the Apostle," 6:45 p.m. discussion following, healing service and Holy Eucharist after discussion, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Women of Faith: "Be the Light" workshop — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 6; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. The goal is to have women of faith help women grow in the community with a power prayer service at the workshop. Register: 888-493-2484 or womenoffaith.com.