RELIGION NOTES: April 4-12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Events

Please call ahead or see website before attending events

AA meetings at First Presbyterian — Daily. Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. (Thursdays) free grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.

Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. To participate in the interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing," by Max Lucato, go to stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon April 4. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.