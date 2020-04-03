RELIGION NOTES: April 4-12

Events
Please call ahead or see website before attending events
AA meetings at First Presbyterian — Daily. Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. (Thursdays) free grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. To participate in the interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing," by Max Lucato, go to stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon April 4. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays) through April 25. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First Plymouth's Singing Tower, led by Kathie Johnson and Brent Shaw. Park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Temple Gift Shop: South Street Temple — To make an appointment to purchase your Passover items, call 402-435-8004 between 1-5 p.m. or email the Temple office at office@southstreettemple.org.
Livestreamed worship services and programs
* Barnabus worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Enjoy worship livestreamed from the Barnabus Community at 931 Saunders Ave. Go to the Facebook page to view livestream.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — Worship services streamed via Facebook Live at 11 a.m.
* First Christian Church — View weekly worship bulletins and weekly worship videos, go to fcclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Updates, go to flclincoln.org.
- April online book discussion — 6 p.m. April 20. "To Shake the Sleeping Self; A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret," by Jedidiah Jenkins. Email shari.sorenson@gmail.com for more information.
- Youth group on line gatherings — Email sharon@flclincoln.org for virtual "Get to know your Bible" classes and family game night.
* First-Plymouth Church — Livestreaming events schedule:
- Holy Wednesday service — 6:15 p.m. April 8. Draw closer to Christ through music, prayer and a Holy week message with Pastor Patrick Messer. Firstplymouth.org/live.
- Maundy Thursday service — 7 p.m. April 9. Gather with your family or be single, creating a meaningful communion table with elements of your choice, remembering Jesus's Last Supper. Firstplymouth.org/live.
- Worship services — 10:30 a.m. Go to Firstplymouth.org for livestreamed worship services on Sundays. firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
- Praying the Daily Office — 8-8:15 a.m. (Mondays-Fridays) Join Pastor Patrick Messer for a mixture of ancient prayers, scripture readings, silence and more via Zoom (online video conference), zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/163828661.
- Theology on Tap — 6-7 p.m. (Tuesdays) Join Pastor Patrick Messer as he presents the transformative story of Scripture via Zoom (online video conference), zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/379369697.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) Worship services, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) Fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed, then go to zoom.us/j/149286723; also 7 p.m. Prayer group (Wednesdays), go to fcplincoln.org/evening-prayer. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Frieden's Lutheran — 7 p.m. (Wednesdays) Lenten worship services are livestreamed on Facebook page. friedens.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — Worship will be streamed on Facebook Live, go to ImmanuelLutheranLincoln Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
* Saint Paul United Methodist — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) Streaming and viewing the church service is available at saintpaulumc.org.
* Sheridan Lutheran — Join worship online Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m., sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online. More information: sheridanlutheran.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — View podcasts, go to southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. (Fridays), evening services; 9:30 a.m. (Saturdays), morning services. Access the Temple’s livestream at southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — Join in on the livestreamed worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — View live worship Sundays at 10 a.m., stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org for livestreaming and updates.
* Wednesdays at the Well — 6-7 p.m. (Wednesdays) Livestream worship services at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, go to Sheridanlutheran.org.
