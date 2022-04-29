RELIGION NOTES April 30-May 8 List of worship services and events

IN-PERSON EVENTS

SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.