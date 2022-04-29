RELIGION NOTES April 30-May 8 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS.
Garage/Bake Sale -- 8 a.m.-noon April 30, clothes, games, housewares and bakery items, Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 South St.
Spring Resurgence -- 4 p.m. May 1, featuring Lincoln Choral Artists and Lincoln Boys Choir, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Joseph Story Series -- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 4-25, presented by Nebraska Wesleyan University assistant professor the Rev. Jonathon Redding, advanced registration required to addie@firstplymouth.org, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Arts for the Soul -- 7 p.m. May 7, featuring violinist Rachel Barton Pine, tickets $8-$20, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. fpclincoln.org
Lincoln Lutheran Choir -- 3 p.m. May 1, spring concert, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.
SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH
Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.
