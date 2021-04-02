RELIGION NOTES April 3-11: Easter Worship Services; Easter Events; See all other worship services online in Religion Notes

IN-PERSON EVENTS
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab and go meals.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, April 3. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son, plenty of space for social distancing, wear a mask, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Boy's Choir Auditions — April 9-10. The Lincoln Boys Choir is made up of three unique choirs of boys and young men, grade 3 through college, Kevin Scheele, Director, go online to make an audition appointment, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Lincolnboyschoir.org/about/auditions or 402-499-4446.
Contemplate Lincoln "Care packages for the quarantined" — Pastor Adam and his friends at J-Tech Construction are delivering seven days of groceries to people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus and can’t go out of their homes to get groceries. Anyone in need can sign up for the grocery package, and those who want to make a monetary donation can do so on the Contemplate website. A request form must be completed. Request form: shorturl.at/boBM6 or Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-219-1109.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's UMC — 6-8:30 p.m. (Mondays) through May 10. Trainer is Deb Dahlke, designed to ease the pain, share with others and begin anew after the loss of a significant relationship, lengthy marriage or an intense short-term relationship, $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register: Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. April 9. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Financial Peace University at St. Mark's Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), April 7-June 2. Learn how to tell your money where to go instead of wondering where it went, nine lessons based on biblical wisdom and common sense, Upper Fellowship Hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register: financialpeace.com/classes/1134730.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church (new location) — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
EASTER EVENTS IN PERSON
Drive-through tour "Journey to the Cross" at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 6-8 p.m. April 3. Begin at A street entrance, see actors portraying the Easter story and listen on speakers broadcasting their dialogue, free event, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org/ministries/journey.
Easter Egg Hunt hosted by City Light Church at Antelope Park Bandshell — 2:30 p.m. April 3. Free, bring a basket, wear a mask, 1650 Memorial Drive. If you want to donate eggs or help with the event, please email abby@citylightlincoln.org.
Easter Egg Hunt at Middle Cross Church — 10 a.m.-noon, April 3. All Kids up to age 12 are welcome to participate. Must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Bring your own basket, wear a mask, 2600 N. 70th St.
Easter Egg Hunt at St. Luke United Methodist Church — 1 p.m. April 3. Kids grade 3 and under are welcome with a parent or guardian. Bring a basket or bag, wear a mask, 1621 Superior St.
Eggs-treme Scavenger Hunt — 10-11 a.m. April 3. All kids and families are invited to participate, hopping around the church looking for eggs and solving riddles. Bring a canned food item or monetary donation for the First-Plymouth Neighborhood Pantry, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.
Tierra Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt — 3:30 p.m. April 3. Meet near the tennis courts. There will be separate egg hunts for little and big kids. Bring your own basket, wear a mask, 5031 S 30th St.
EASTER WORSHIP SERVICES IN PERSON AND ONLINE
Calvary Community Church — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 4. Easter worship services; 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Kids service including Easter eggs, candy and the Resurrection story, 4400 N. First St. Calvarylincoln.online.church.
Capitol View Winery presents Celebration of Easter Sunrise Service — 6:30 a.m. April 4. Doors open; 6:45 a.m. worship service starts. Service will be conducted by Pastor Peter Schroeder of Immanuel Church. After the service, people are invited to enjoy coffee and pastries from Rock n Joe Coffee Bar, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Christ United Methodist Church — 7 a.m. April 4. Sunrise service outside in the Orchard, masks required; 11 a.m. online worship, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org.
Christ Place Easter weekend services in person and online — April 3-4. See christplace.church/easter for a variety of worship services at four locations and online campus services.
First Free Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. April 4. Must register adults and kids on website or watch online, 3280 S. 84th St. Firstfreelincoln.org.
First Lutheran Church Easter Sunday Festival in person and online — 6 a.m. April 4. Easter Vigil service, in-person only; 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. celebrate Christ's victory over death. Easter hymns with brass music, Easter lilies and Holy Communion make this morning a special celebration. Pre-register for any service you want to attend, 1551 S. 70th St. Flclincoln.org. Register: eventbrite.com/e/easter-sunday-festival-at-first-lutheran-church-registration-147654900783.
First-Plymouth Church in person and online — 7 a.m. April 4. Sunrise service in the courtyard; 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in-person sanctuary services, with UNL dance troupe performing. Must register at firstplymouth.org to attend these services, 2000 D St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. online service, beginning with a Solomon procession, then a hope-filled Easter message. Firstplymouth.org.
First Presbyterian — In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. April 4. Communion services in-person in the Great Hall and online; 9 a.m. (Sundays) Adult Bible Study in-person and online.;10 a.m. worship service in-person in the Sanctuary and watch on Facebook online, masks required, 840 S. 17th St. Firstpresbyterian.org.
Instructions for Zoom online Communion services: go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: call anytime 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service. 7:15 p.m. online evening prayer service, scripture and reflection (Wednesdays), facebook.com/fpclincoln. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed.
Horizons Community Church — 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. April 4. Kids can join in the worship center or take part in Discovery Zone or Fusion for kids at the same time. Must register online for all services, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Horizons.church/easter.
Mercy City Church — 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. April 4. Must register for worship on your Mercy City phone app or rsvp.church/r/1uLDpO1l. City Kids ministry is available for all ages, must register: mercycitychurch.breezechms.com/form/6968cf726. Mercycity.church.
Sheridan Lutheran in person and online — 6:45 a.m. April 4. Easter Sunrise Service with Communion; 8 a.m. worship service with Communion; 9:30 a.m. worship service with Communion; 11 a.m. worship service with Communion, 6955 Old Cheney Road; 9:30 a.m. worship service is livestreamed: Sheridanlutheran.org or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk.
Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m. in person; 9 a.m. in person and livestream; 11 a.m. in person and parking lot, register for all service options at: rsvp.church/r/iG6aFLHZ, 5901 NW 1st St. Spiritofhopelincoln.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church in person and online — 10 a.m. April 4. Must make a reservation at Stpaulumc.org/rsvp to attend worship service, 1144 M St.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. April 4. Worship in person or watch the livestream service via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. If you plan to come in person, RSVP is appreciated but not required by calling the church office at 402-435-2946. Masks required and social distancing. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Westminster Presbyterian — 9 a.m. April 4. Outdoor worship service in person, Antelope Park Bandshell, 1630 Memorial Drive.
LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS
"Bad Girls of the Bible" conclusion of 10-week book study via Zoom — 10 a.m. April 3. Purchase your book online or at your favorite bookstore. Email churchadmin@fpclincoln.org or see fpclincoln.org/event/biblical-bad-girls.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the Zoom address to join the study.
"Mentally & Spiritually Healthy Kids" in person and via Zoom — 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 7-28 (Wednesdays). In this class, professional child psychologists and LPS representatives will share their experiences and wisdom about the mental health issues our school-age children and youth face. Topics include medication and therapy, suicide prevention, strategies and resources for mental health, and lifestyle habits, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: 402-423-4769.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
ONLINE CONCERTS
Capital Jazz Society: B & The Boppers — 8 p.m. April 9. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Thursday Night Series: The Lightning Bugs livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 7-9:30 p.m. April 8. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
SAVE THE DATE
37th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. April 7. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” a conversation between keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event, must register at bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.
Please see all in-person and virtual worship services listed online at Journalstar.com, search: Religion Notes.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Christ Lincoln — (Sundays), 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane (Yankee Hill), "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services on Sundays. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
Church of the Holy Trinity — In-person worship at 10 a.m. (Sundays). Introducing Father Clay Lein, delivering his first sermon at the church, 6001 A St. Holytrinitylincoln.com.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
Crossbridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), outside worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Road. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open, enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins (Sundays), masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Covenant Church — 11:30 a.m. beginning March 7. (Sundays). In-person worship service, introducing Pastor John Leonard Harris and wife Charlene, 6024 L St. Kingdomoutreach.webs.com.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
Friedens Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Sundays) English services; 1-2:30 p.m. (Sundays) Karen Language services; 5-7:30 p.m. Spanish services, (Saturdays and Sundays), 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
First-Plymouth — 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. In-person services are available, enjoy a sermon, song and prayer in the sanctuary, limited to 150 people, must register, masks and social distancing, 2000 D St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/sanctuary-worship-registration-138009523199 or Firstplymouth.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style service in the parking lot, bring your own Communion elements or there are pre-packaged elements available if you wish to use them, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — 10:30 a.m. worship (Sundays), 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Indoor, in-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestream. Southviewbaptist.org.
Sheridan Lutheran Church — 8:30, 9:45 a.m. 11 a.m. (Sundays). 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), wear a mask, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — In-person services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Attendees are asked to register for their preferred service. Register:Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
Saints Simon and Jude Eastern Orthodox Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays). An English-speaking, open-minded parish in the canonical tradition of Eastern Orthodoxy, 450 E St. SaintsSimonandJude.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays; 10:30 a.m. Sundays, limited to 20 people, must register to attend at: stlukelincoln.org/worship-registration, 1621 Superior St. Livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship in-person or watch the livestream service, via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. If you plan to come in person RSVP is appreciated, but not required, call the church office at 402-435-2946. Masks required and social distancing. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people. Please call ahead to let the church know you are attending worship service at 402-476-6887; leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music; 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week worship for all ages, Pastor Patrick Messer, music by Will Hutchinson and prayer. Firstplymouth.org/live or Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) and 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) are livestreamed: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed service at Stmarks.org and Facebook Live.
* St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. stmarks-episcopal.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
* Westminster Presbyterian (PCUSA) — Anytime, watch from the comfort of your home, (Sundays) virtual worship services. Westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Anger and Grief Seminar — 4 p.m. April 12. The seminar is helpful for people experiencing anger while grieving during the pandemic. Questions: Call Abby Henre at 402-318-8671.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon, April 6, 13 and 27. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday. The support group will read and discuss, “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope,” by Mary Beth Chapman, a book that focuses on moving through grief with faith. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online every other Thursday, April 1 and 15. The support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.