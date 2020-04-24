RELIGION NOTES: April 25-May 3

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Events

Please call ahead or see website before attending events

Barnabas — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab-and-go breakfast; 6 p.m. (Thursdays) free grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.

Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. To participate in the interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing," by Max Lucato, go to stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. May 2. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.

Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays) through May 9. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower. Park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.