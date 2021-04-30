RELIGION NOTES: April 24-May 9 All Church Mini-Golf at Adventure Golf Center Grace Chapel event; Free items at Brock's Boutique event; East Campus Neighborhood clean-up and recycling event

IN-PERSON EVENTS
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
All Church Mini-Golf at Adventure Golf Center: Grace Chapel event — 4-6 p.m. May 2. All friends and families are invited to attend, prizes awarded, 5901 S. 56th St. Sign up at: Gracechapelpca.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/816931.
Ascension Ice Cream Social at Grace Chapel — 6-8 p.m. May 13. All are welcome to join in the fun, free ice cream and Paletas ice cream bars from Neveria, west parking lot, Grace Chapel, 1345 S. 16th St.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab-and-go meals.
Brock's Boutique event — 9 a.m.-noon, May 1. Lots of free clothing for kids, adults and other household items, free to-go lunches, everything is free, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son, plenty of space for social distancing, wear a mask, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Church Rummage Sale camp fundraiser at Connecting Pointe Church — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 27-29. Variety of items for purchase, help send kids to camp, monetary donations accepted, 1901 S. 70th St.
Contemplate Lincoln "Care packages for the quarantined" — Pastor Adam and his friends at J-Tech Construction are delivering seven days of groceries to people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus and can’t go out of their homes to get groceries. Anyone in need can sign up for the grocery package, and those who want to make a monetary donation can do so on the Contemplate website. A request form must be completed. Request form: shorturl.at/boBM6 or Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-219-1109.
Craft and Vendor Fair at Holy Saviour Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 22. Outdoor fair, variety of items for purchase, wear a mask, 4701 N. 10th St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's UMC — 6-8:30 p.m. (Mondays) through May 10. Trainer is Deb Dahlke, designed to ease the pain, share with others and begin anew after the loss of a significant relationship, lengthy marriage or an intense short-term relationship, $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register: Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 1; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. May 6. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. See complete list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
East Campus Community Organization: Neighborhood Spring Clean-up event at American Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 1. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, yard junk, old bikes, old lumber, metal scraps, tires and unsightly objects to the church parking lot. Do not bring leaves, yard clippings, paint pesticides, solvents, motor oil or other hazardous liquids or waste. There is a fee for large appliances and tires; 10-11 a.m. Free document shredding by Paper Tiger shredding. Volunteers needed for sorting items, and trucks are needed for curb-side pick-up of items, 42nd and Vine streets. To volunteer, call 402-730-0261.
Financial Peace University at St. Mark's Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through June 2. Learn how to tell your money where to go instead of wondering where it went. Nine lessons based on biblical wisdom and common sense, Upper Fellowship Hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register: financialpeace.com/classes/1134730.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Plant Sale at Southview Christian Church — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 1. Plants and garden items for purchase, parking lot, 2040 S. 22nd St. Facebook.com/events/730205647645014.
Warrior Workshop: Pre-Attack Indicators and De-Escalation for Church Warriors at Zion Church — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 22, $69 per person; $89 for groups of 4 or more. The course is designed for early detection of suspicious, possibly criminally motivated behavior prior to an attack and using the tools necessary to diffuse the situation. Lunch and refreshments provided, must register, wear a mask, 5511 S. 27th St. Register: eventcombo.com/e/warrior-workshop--pre--attack-indicators--de-escalation-for--42311.
LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS
4 Week Study: Interfaith and Religious, Secular and Spiritual Identities (RSSI) via Zoom — 6-7 p.m. May 3, week 3, Islam and Secularism; May 10, week 4, Paganism, Multifaith and Spiritually Fluid. Learn how to understand the beliefs and practices of other religions, helping you to build engaging interfaith relationships. Attend any of the sessions. The study is based on the book "God is Not One: The Eight Rival Religions that Run the World," by Stephen Prothero. You do not need to purchase the book to attend the study. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the Zoom address to join the study.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. May 6. The group helps you face challenges of a loss while offering hope and healing. Meetings are online and you may join at any date in the series. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Trivia night with First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. May 16. Each month play as an individual, family or team, prizes given. Each round has seven themed questions. You will need a computer, phone or tablet. Register for Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09; password: 510203. To join by phone: 1-312-626-6799; meeting ID: 836 2523 9901; passcode: 510203. More information: fpclincoln.org/event/trivia-night.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Racial Justice Speaker Series at St. Paul Church via Zoom — 7 p.m. May 6. Last day to enjoy the series, topic is "How Parents Teach Their Children About Race," speaker Peter Ferguson. Register: saintpaul.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/791892.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
CONCERTS IN-PERSON AND ONLINE
Abendmusik "Give to Lincoln Day Music Marathon" online — 4-8 p.m. May 25. Featuring kids choirs, middle school, high school collegiate and solo performers in celebration of Give to Lincoln Day, sponsored by Dr. John Casey. Abendmusik.org.
Capital Jazz Society: Rat Pack Jazz livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 8 p.m. May 7. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Daniel Christian at Hickman Presbyterian Church — 6:30 p.m. June 13. Enjoy singer-songwriter Daniel perform songs and stories, 300 E. Third St., Hickman.
Eric Church: "The Gather Again Tour" — Concert date is Jan. 7, 2022, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Arena Drive; tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7. Purchase at ticketmaster.com. No tickets will be sold at Pinnacle Bank Arena. More details: Visitnebraska.com/lincoln/events/eric-church-gather-again-tour.
"The Power of Spirituals" virtual concert — 7 p.m. May 2. Featuring the American Spiritual Ensemble, Dr. Everett McCorvey, conductor, and author Eileen Guenther, narrator, reading from her recently published book "In Their Own Words: Slave Life and the Power of Spirituals." Also view online through May 8. View: Fpclincoln.org/events.
Thursday Night Series: livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 7-9:30 p.m. May 20. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Please see all in-person and virtual worship services listed online at Journalstar.com, search: Religion Notes. Also view on individual church websites.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services are also available online, 4400 N. First St. Calvarylincoln.online.church. Mycalvary.org/services.
Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane (Yankee Hill), "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — (Sundays) One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
Christ United Methodist Church — 11 a.m. April 25, (Sundays) in-person worship service is beginning, in the sanctuary, must RSVP to attend, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org. RSVP: rsvp.church/r/ZGLeP87U.
Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 18. Father Clay Lein leads the worship services, 6001 A St. Holytrinitylincoln.com.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
CrossBridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Place. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open (Sundays), enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins, masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Covenant Church — 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, introducing Pastor John Leonard Harris and wife Charlene, 6024 L St. Kingdomoutreach.webs.com.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
First Lutheran Church in person and online — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Must register at Flclincoln.org for any service you want to attend, 1551 S. 70th St.
First-Plymouth — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. (Sundays). In-person service limited to 150 people, must register for services. Masks and social distancing. Online services 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 2000 D St. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship and Communion services in the Great Hall and online; 10 a.m. worship service in-person in the Sanctuary and watch on Facebook online, masks required, 840 S. 17th St. Firstpresbyterian.org. Instructions for Zoom online Communion services: go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: call anytime 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service. 7:15 p.m. (Wednesdays), online evening prayer service, scripture and reflection, facebook.com/fpclincoln. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed.
Friedens Lutheran — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) English services; 1-2:30 p.m. (Sundays) Karen language services; 5-7:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays) Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style service in the parking lot. Bring your own Communion elements or use pre-packaged elements available, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Horizons Community Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays); 10:45 a.m. services beginning May 2, 45-minute service, including live music and teaching, kids are always welcome to worship with their families, must wear a mask, 3 years and up. Kids can join in Discovery Zone or Fusion for kids at the same time of the regular worship service. Must register online for all services, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Register: Horizons.church/experience.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mercy City Church — 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). Services include live music and teaching. Must register for worship on your Mercy City phone app or rsvp.church/r/1uLDpO1l. City Kids ministry is available for all ages, must register: mercycity.church/city-kids. Mercycity.church.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — 10:30 a.m. worship (Sundays), 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Sheridan Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), wear a mask, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestreamed. Southviewbaptist.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship offered, masks required, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Online worship available at: Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m. in person; 9 a.m. in person and livestream; 11 a.m. in person and parking lot (Sundays). Register for all service options at: rsvp.church/r/iG6aFLHZ, 5901 NW 1st St. Spiritofhopelincoln.org.
Saints Simon and Jude Eastern Orthodox Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays). English-speaking, open-minded, in the canonical tradition of Eastern Orthodoxy, 450 E St. SaintsSimonandJude.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), limited to 20 people. Must register to attend at: stlukelincoln.org/worship-registration, 1621 Superior St. Livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person or watch the livestream service via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. RSVP is appreciated but not required, call the church office at 402-435-2946. Masks required and social distancing. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people, please call ahead to register for worship service at 402-476-6887, leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.; Also worship virtually at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music; 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week worship for all ages, Pastor Patrick Messer, music by Will Hutchinson and prayer. Firstplymouth.org/live or Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) and 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) are livestreamed: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed service at Stmarks.org and Facebook Live.
* St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. stmarks-episcopal.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Online worship and archives available for viewing. Saintpaulumc.org.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — Worship virtually any time at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos; Also 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday, next meeting is May 11. The support group will read and discuss “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope” by Mary Beth Chapman, a book that focuses on moving through grief with faith. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online every other Thursday, next meeting is May 6. The support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.