RELIGION NOTES April 23-May 1 List of worship services and events

First Lutheran 150+ Anniversary Celebration -- April 24, First Lutheran Church, 8:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., worship, with luncheon and program to follow. 1551 S. 70th St. flclincoln.org

Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group -- 2 p.m., April 24, Sheridan Lutheran Church, Taiji (tai chi) with Dr. Gary Yuen, also available on Zoom. 6955 Old Cheney Road. lpdsg.org

Book discussion: "The Tatooist of Auschwitz" — 7-8 p.m., April 25, First Lutheran Church, discussion of book by Heater Morris, 1551 S. 70th St. flclincoln.org

Wednesday Night Live Talent Show -- 6 p.m., April 27, First-Plymouth Church, youth talent show, free pizza before the show, 2000 D St. www.firstplymouth.org

A Native Way of Giving -- 7 p.m., April 28, First-Plymouth Church, presentation by Forrest Cuch, head of Indian Affairs for the state of Utah and member of the Ute tribe. 2000 D St., firstplymouth.org

Lincoln Caregiver Education Group -- 1:30-2:30 p.m., April 26, discussion on the varied services offered and support for caregivers by Aging Partners. Register for Zoom link: go.unl.edu/caregivers-education

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

