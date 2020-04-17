RELIGION NOTES: April 18-26

Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).

Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.

St. Mary's Catholic Church — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Daily). Adoration: Ten people are allowed in the church at a time; leave your keys in exchange for a church key. Confession: 11:30 a.m.-noon. (Mondays-Fridays); 11 a.m.-noon, 3-4 p.m. and 8-9 p.m., will be heard outside rectory window, 1420 K St. Website: stmarylincoln.org.

St. Joseph's Catholic Church — Confessions by appointment only, call 402-483-2288. At this time, you are encouraged to pray an Act of Contrition instead. Website: stjosephlnk.org.

St. Patrick's Church — See website for all services. Website: stpatricklincoln.com.