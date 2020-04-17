RELIGION NOTES: April 18-26

Events
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. (Thursdays) free grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. To participate in the interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing," by Max Lucato, go to stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. May 4. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays) through April 25. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower. Park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
St. Mary's Catholic Church — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Daily). Adoration: Ten people are allowed in the church at a time; leave your keys in exchange for a church key. Confession: 11:30 a.m.-noon. (Mondays-Fridays); 11 a.m.-noon, 3-4 p.m. and 8-9 p.m., will be heard outside rectory window, 1420 K St. Website: stmarylincoln.org.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church — Confessions by appointment only, call 402-483-2288. At this time, you are encouraged to pray an Act of Contrition instead. Website: stjosephlnk.org.
St. Patrick's Church — See website for all services. Website: stpatricklincoln.com.
St. Teresa's Catholic Church — 3-4:30 p.m. April 25. Confession, two priests will be available in the church, a priest will be in the North Transept (side chapel with blue candles), another priest will be located in the Servers’ Sacristy, 10 people at a time. Website: stlfchurch.org.
Livestreamed: worship services and programs
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community at 931 Saunders Ave. Go to the Facebook page to view.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648, then press the # sign. Please put your phone on mute, to respect others. Website: bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Website: mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Website: christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Website: facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Website: citylightsouth.church/live
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). View weekly worship bulletins and weekly worship videos. Website: fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Website: firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Website: flclincoln.org.
- April online book discussion — 6 p.m. Monday. "To Shake the Sleeping Self; A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret," by Jedidiah Jenkins. Email shari.sorenson@gmail.com for more information.
- Youth group online gatherings — Email sharon@flclincoln.org for virtual "Get to know your Bible" classes and family game night.
* First-Plymouth Church — Livestreaming events schedule:
- Worship services — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Website: Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: call 402-476-7565.
- Praying the Daily Office — 8-8:15 a.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Join Pastor Patrick Messer for a mix of ancient prayers, Scripture readings, silence and more via Zoom (online video conference), zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/163828661.
- Theology on Tap — 6-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Pastor Patrick Messer presents the transformative story of Scripture via Zoom (online video conference), zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/379369697.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Websitefpclincoln.org/worship-feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays), fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049; also 7 p.m. Prayer group (Wednesdays), go to fpclincoln.org/evening-prayer. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), go to Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Website: friedens.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays); 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Website: goodshepherdlincoln.org.
Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Website: hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — Website: immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Website: lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Website: messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services. Website: mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Sheridan Lutheran — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays); 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), April 15 and April 22. Website: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Website: southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — View podcasts. Website: southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Website: southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. (Fridays), evening services; 9:30 a.m. (Saturdays), morning services. Access the Temple’s livestream at southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. All services and activities are being offered via livestream or teleconferencing. Please call 402-435-8004 or email office@southstreettemple.org for more information. You may also email Rabbi Appleby at rabbi@southstreettemple.org or Board president Nicholette Seigfreid at president@southstreettemple.org.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), go to zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Website: stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Website: stmarks.org. More information: 402-489-8885.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Livestreaming and updates. Website: Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Website: saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, live on facebook, go to facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Website: saintpeterslincoln.com.
