RELIGION NOTES April 16-April 24 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

HOLY WEEK EVENTS

Easter at Cornhusker Marriott Hotel with Mercy City Church — 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. April 17. Easter worship service, must register, 333 S. 13th St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/mercy-city-church-easter-at-the-cornhusker-2022-tickets-304804958837

First Christian Church — 8:15 a.m. April 17, Easter Breakfast; 10:30 a.m. Easter worship service, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org or 402-475-4289.

First Lutheran Church — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. April 17, Easter worship (8:30-10:45 a.m., Easter breakfast), 1551 S. 70th St. Flclincoln.org.

First Presbyterian Church livestreamed services — 10 a.m. April 17, Easter Sunday; Facebook.com/fpclincoln.

First-Plymouth Church community programs — 5:30 p.m. April 16, Handel's "Messiah," freewill donations to church's JustNeighbors initiative. 200 D St. firstplymouth.org

St. Mark's United Methodist Church — April 16, Easter Saturday evening service; 9 a.m. April 17, Traditional Easter worship service; 10:30 a.m. April 17, Contemporary Easter service, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 17, Easter Sunday services, 7130 Kentwell Lane. TrinityLincoln.org.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS.

"Church Basement Ladies" performance at the Lied Center — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 16. Enjoy the hit show with the ladies performing preparations for a record-breaking Christmas dinner to the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

First-Plymouth Community Easter Egg Hunt -- 10 a.m. April 16. Children ages 1-12 meet at corner of 21st and E streets. Bring own basket and canned food item to donate to neighborhood pantry. 2000 D St.

Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt -- First Presbyterian Church, 9:15 a.m. April 17. Gather in Fellowship Hall for egg hunt, which will be followed by worship at 10 a.m. 840 S. 17th St.

Carillon Bell Tower Tour -- First-Plymouth Church, 6-7 p.m., April 20. 2000 D St.

Beethoven's Ninth -- Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., April 22. Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra joined by First-Plymouth's Abendmusik Chorus and choirs from Doane and Nebraska Wesleyan. Tickets: lincolnsymphony.com

First Lutheran 150+ Anniversary Celebration -- April 24, First Lutheran Church, 8:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., worship, with luncheon and program to follow. 1551 S. 70th St. flclincoln.org

LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS

Book discussion: First Lutheran via Zoom — 7-8 p.m. The meeting schedule is: April 25, "The Tattooist of Auschwitz," by Heater Morris; May 23, "The Lincoln Highway," by Amor Towles Young. Register for Zoom link: email Shari.sorenson@gmail.com. More information: Flclincoln.org

Trivia night with First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. April 17. Play as an individual, family or team, prizes given. Each round has seven themed questions. You will need a computer, phone or tablet. You can join a Zoom link or call in on your phone. More details: fpclincoln.org/event/trivia-night.

SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jenna Ebbers News intern Follow Jenna Ebbers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today