RELIGION NOTES: April 12-19

Easter car parade — noon-12:30 p.m. April 12. You are invited to arrive in your car, stay in your car and participate in a car parade around the church. The parade will be entering from Pioneers Boulevard and exiting onto 84th Street. You are encouraged to make colorful, joyful signs and decorate your vehicle. The staff will be located around the church to wave and give you a greeting, St. Marks Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org.

Hope Community Church drive-in, movie style worship service — 10 a.m. April 12. Drive to church and stay in your car while still being with numerous others watching the service outside, 4700 S. Folsom St. More details: hopechurchlincoln.org.

Livestreamed: Easter services, weekly services and programs

* Barnabus worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Enjoy worship livestreamed from the Barnabus Community at 931 Saunders Ave. Go to the Facebook page to view livestream.

* Calvary Community Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday worship, go to mycalvary.org.

* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — Worship services streamed via Facebook Live at 11 a.m.