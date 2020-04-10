RELIGION NOTES: April 12-19

Events
Please call ahead or see website before attending events
AA meetings at First Presbyterian — Daily. Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. (Thursdays) free grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. To participate in the interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing," by Max Lucato, go to stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. May 4. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays) through April 25. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First Plymouth's Singing Tower, led by Kathie Johnson and Brent Shaw. Park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Temple Gift Shop: South Street Temple — To make an appointment to purchase your Passover items, call 402-435-8004 between 1-5 p.m. or email the Temple office at office@southstreettemple.org.
Easter Events
Drive-by Easter egg hunt: First-Plymouth Church — noon-7 p.m. April 12. Easter morning you are invited to take an afternoon drive around the church to see over 300 big, colorful Easter egg signs located in the church yard. Please respect social distancing and stay in your cars for the safety of everybody. More information: Firstplymouth.org.
Easter car parade — noon-12:30 p.m. April 12. You are invited to arrive in your car, stay in your car and participate in a car parade around the church. The parade will be entering from Pioneers Boulevard and exiting onto 84th Street. You are encouraged to make colorful, joyful signs and decorate your vehicle. The staff will be located around the church to wave and give you a greeting, St. Marks Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org.
Hope Community Church drive-in, movie style worship service — 10 a.m. April 12. Drive to church and stay in your car while still being with numerous others watching the service outside, 4700 S. Folsom St. More details: hopechurchlincoln.org.
Livestreamed: Easter services, weekly services and programs
* Barnabus worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Enjoy worship livestreamed from the Barnabus Community at 931 Saunders Ave. Go to the Facebook page to view livestream.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday worship, go to mycalvary.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — Worship services streamed via Facebook Live at 11 a.m.
* Citylight South Church — 6:30 p.m. Good Friday worship service; 10:30 a.m. Easter worship service, go to website: citylightsouth.church/live
* Faith Lutheran Church — Go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A
* First Christian Church — View weekly worship bulletins and weekly worship videos, go to fcclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services, go to flclincoln.org.
- April online book discussion — 6 p.m. April 20. "To Shake the Sleeping Self; A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret," by Jedidiah Jenkins. Email shari.sorenson@gmail.com for more information.
- Youth group online gatherings — Email sharon@flclincoln.org for virtual "Get to know your Bible" classes and family game night.
* First-Plymouth Church — Livestreaming events schedule:
- Worship services — 10:30 a.m. Easter worship services, go to Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
- Praying the Daily Office — 8-8:15 a.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Join Pastor Patrick Messer for a mix of ancient prayers, scripture readings, silence and more via Zoom (online video conference), zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/163828661.
- Theology on Tap — 6-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Join Pastor Patrick Messer as he presents the transformative story of Scripture via Zoom (online video conference), zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/379369697.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) Easter worship services, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) Fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049; also 7 p.m. Prayer group (Wednesdays), go to fpclincoln.org/evening-prayer. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service, go to the Facebook page and search for Friedens Lutheran. friedens.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — Online worship services, go to: goodshepherdlincoln.org/good-shepherd-lutheran-church/online-worship-services-and-resources
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 7 p.m. Wednesday; 10:45 a.m., Sunday worship services will be streamed on Facebook Live, go to immanuelchurchoflincoln
* Saint Paul United Methodist — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Streaming and viewing the church service is available at saintpaulumc.org.
* Sheridan Lutheran — April 12, 6:45 a.m. Easter sunrise service; 9:45 a.m. Easter worship service, go to sheridanlutheran.org or go to the Facebook page; 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online.
* Southview Baptist Church — View podcasts, go to southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. (Fridays), evening services; 9:30 a.m. (Saturdays), morning services. Go to southstreettemple.org or access the Temple’s livestream at southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service, go to zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) at stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — View live worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, stmarks.org or go to facebook. More information: 402-489-8885.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org for livestreaming and updates.
* Wednesdays at the Well — 6-7 p.m. (Wednesdays) Livestream worship services at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Go to Sheridanlutheran.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!