ReCHOIRment: First-Plymouth choir returns to services Sunday

After 16 months without a full choir at its services, First-Plymouth Church at 20th and D streets will once again be filled with the music of the Plymouth Choir beginning on Sunday, July 11, at the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in-person services.
Due to the pandemic, the choir stopped performing on March 8, 2020. For many, the church isn’t the same without its traditional choir, which has played a key role in First-Plymouth’s 150-year history.
"Not being with the choir left a really big hole in my life," said Susan Stuart, a longtime church member who joined the Plymouth Choir in 2003. "Singing with the choir either in practice or at a performance is very much a part of my soul. It’s a big part of my spiritual life."
During the pandemic, First-Plymouth found a way to continue its music ministry. Church member John Casey uploaded more than 1,000 videos of the choir and Abendmusik performances on its YouTube channel, garnering 1,500 new subscribers and 705,000 new views. A recording of “It is Well with My Soul” with the visiting Wartburg Choir from 2016 had more than a million views from across America and 82 countries.
"We didn’t make too much new music during the past year, and dozens of churches literally around the world used our videos in their worship," said Tom Trenney, First-Plymouth’s minister of music. "Even in such a time, the choir continued to increase the love of God and neighbor through its online outreach."
The choir stayed connected through Zoom meetings each Wednesday evening and also made some virtual choir recordings for Christmas and Easter online worship.
When the choir once again gathered in person on May 26, emotions bubbled over. “As I said to the choir that night, I think even the walls of the church are smiling through their tears … how they’ve missed you,” Trenney said.
"It was the best two hours I've spent in a long time," said Mary Fischer, a choir member since 2012. "So much hugging, so much singing, so much love. And we get to do it again next week, and the week after that, and the week after that. I thought I knew how much I had missed this, until we got it back."
Stuart agreed. “When we sang the hymn ‘When In Our Music God is Glorified’ with the organ at the rehearsal, I couldn't see through the tears. It was good to be back,” she said.
On July 11, "I think I’ll feel like the universe has righted itself and brought me back to the place and the people that have been my anchor for nine years," Fischer said. "I hope the congregation will feel the same way."
