ReCHOIRment: First-Plymouth choir returns to services Sunday

After 16 months without a full choir at its services, First-Plymouth Church at 20th and D streets will once again be filled with the music of the Plymouth Choir beginning on Sunday, July 11, at the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in-person services.

Due to the pandemic, the choir stopped performing on March 8, 2020. For many, the church isn’t the same without its traditional choir, which has played a key role in First-Plymouth’s 150-year history.

"Not being with the choir left a really big hole in my life," said Susan Stuart, a longtime church member who joined the Plymouth Choir in 2003. "Singing with the choir either in practice or at a performance is very much a part of my soul. It’s a big part of my spiritual life."

During the pandemic, First-Plymouth found a way to continue its music ministry. Church member John Casey uploaded more than 1,000 videos of the choir and Abendmusik performances on its YouTube channel, garnering 1,500 new subscribers and 705,000 new views. A recording of “It is Well with My Soul” with the visiting Wartburg Choir from 2016 had more than a million views from across America and 82 countries.