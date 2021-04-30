 Skip to main content
Rat Pack Jazz to be livestreamed from Vine Church
Rat Pack Jazz to be livestreamed from Vine Church

Rat Pack Jazz

Rat Pack Jazz plays music from the golden era of song.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Rat Pack Jazz will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, May 7.

Playing music from the golden era of song, Johnny Adams and Ron Cooley have worked together musically for many years -- though they've known each other even longer, growing up in the same Omaha neighborhood. Their professionalism and chemistry bring out their best in every performance.

In addition to Adams on vocals and Cooley on guitar, Rat Pack Jazz features Andy Hall, bass; Jim Williamson, keyboards; Doug Montera, drums; and Dennis Strawn, saxophone.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

