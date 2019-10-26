"Wonderfully Made: A Celebration of Quilts and Quilting," will be on display Nov. 1-3 in the parish hall at St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church, 1309 R St.
The exhibit will bring together an array of contemporary and vintage quilts from private collections. The event will open with an artists' reception from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Other exhibit hours are Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and Nov. 3 from noon-3 p.m.
The public is welcome, and admission is free. For more details, contact Natalie at nshepard@inebraska.com or Peg at shelarts@aol.com.