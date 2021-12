The public is invited to sing Christmas carols with the Lincoln Lutheran Choir on Sunday, Dec. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church, 23rd and Washington streets.

The event will begin with an informal rehearsal at 2 p.m., followed by a concert at 3:30 p.m. The choir will be conducted by new Artistic Director Jon Marquez.

Copies of the carols to be sung can be obtained by emailing the choir at lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0