The Lincoln Lutheran Choir, under the direction of new Artistic Director Jon Marquez, will have its first rehearsal from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church, 23rd and Washington streets.

The Choir will meet weekly on Sunday afternoons; rehearsals will culminate in a May 1 concert. Anyone who enjoys singing sacred choral music is welcome to attend. If you have questions, contact Bob Marshall at 402-841-3993.